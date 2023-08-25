Judy Mitchell and Charon Littlefield

Island Free Library employee and leader of “Stitch Together” Judy Mitchell (left), and participant Charon Littlefield each won two ribbons at the Washington County Fair. Mitchell won second and third place ribbons for her Afghans in the crochet category, and Littlefield won second and third place ribbons for her shawls in the knitting category. Congratulations! (Courtesy photo)