When fire ripped through the Harborside Inn on Friday night, guests in the 36-room hotel had to flee quickly. As a state trooper knocked on doors in the inn and told people to get out, they ran, most leaving everything they had brought with them behind. Money, car keys, luggage.
It wasn’t just the inn guests that were displaced. Nearby, over the Star Department Store and the Seaside Market are employees of those businesses living in apartments. One Star Department Store employee said they were told to leave at around midnight. He and his family spent the night at the home of the Ernst family, which has owned the store for decades.
Above the Seaside Market is the summer home of several foreign students who had come to the island for the summer to work. They’re mainly employees of the Seaside and its sister business, the Block Island Grocery.
One worker, a young woman here from Croatia who works at the BIG and Seaside said she, along with her fellow workers were awakened around midnight by police, who told them to get out of the building. She grabbed her passport and, in her pajamas, left the building. A bit later, they were allowed to go back and gather some belongings. Just in case. She filled a backpack and left. After watching the fire from outside, the students eventually ended up down the road sleeping on the floor or in chairs in the apartments of other employees of the BIG. She said she would have rather gone to the school. “They had beds,” she said.
The Block Island School serves as the town’s emergency shelter and is equipped with a FEMA trailer outside. The last time the school was actually used as an emergency shelter, though, is anybody’s guess. The trailer has been there well over a dozen years and Block Island Chamber of Commerce Director Chris Crawford, who was instrumental in setting up the shelter at the school, told The Block Island Times he didn’t think it had ever even been opened.
Crawford says town Facilities Manager Tom Risom had to grab an axe or a sledgehammer from one of the fire trucks to get into the trailer. Inside it was hot, dark, and airless. It was stacked with boxes, and in light only from grabbed flashlights from home, their batteries running low, he and Risom tried to rip open the boxes, which had reinforced edge seams for strength, not knowing exactly what was inside.
They managed to find cots, blankets, and hygiene kits, enough to set up the gymnasium to accommodate about 70 people throughout the night who were evacuated to the school. Crawford, who is also the school’s athletic director spread gymnastics mats for people to sleep or rest on in addition to the cots. Crawford said teens Chloe and Cally Weber brought water up to the school at 3 a.m. and assisted in setting up the shelter.
A few hours later guests at other inns in the area were also evacuated. Danielle Burney told The Times: “I was in the Water Street Suites. We have gone to Block Island every summer for the past 15-plus years for a girls’ trip. We were staying in the Water Street Suites’ top floor and had witnessed the bravery of your emergency personnel, the community and island guests to fight the fire at Harborside. People came together to carry away bikes and push mopeds into another area as well as sprint with the gasoline containers away from the burning building. Guests were in Hawaiian shirts and flip flops, helping with the hoses all through the chilly night. We were eventually evacuated and the firemen were amazing in helping us get to a shelter. A school bus driver escorted us to the high school gym where volunteers gave us cots, blankets, and waters. When the sun came up we were given breakfast, and volunteers brought clothes for the ones in need. We had volunteers trying to help us find a way off the island and drove us in their personal cars to the ferry. We are forever grateful for the help we received by all the volunteers, and it truly deepened our love for Block Island. Prayers for all of those affected by this devastating fire.”
Nikki D’Amour was also staying at the Water Street Suites and sent several pictures to The Times. She said: “Every year we stay at the Water Street Suites on the third floor. This gave us a devastating view from our bedroom window directly across the street. The rescue workers were amazing as we watched through the night and I’m so grateful to the community for all the help they gave those of us who were eventually displaced. Just thought I would share my photos and videos to give you a different view from our side of the building.”
Crawford said food was brought to the shelter at about 7:30 a.m. from the 1661 Inn and The Cracked Mug, and clothing was provided by the Saint Andrew Ladies Guild from their donated stock for the Not New Boutique.
On Wednesday, employees of the American Red Cross arrived on the island to assist with anyone affected by the fire that still needed help.