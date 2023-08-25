When fire ripped through the Harborside Inn on Friday night, guests in the 36-room hotel had to flee quickly. As a state trooper knocked on doors in the inn and told people to get out, they ran, most leaving everything they had brought with them behind. Money, car keys, luggage.

It wasn’t just the inn guests that were displaced. Nearby, over the Star Department Store and the Seaside Market are employees of those businesses living in apartments. One Star Department Store employee said they were told to leave at around midnight. He and his family spent the night at the home of the Ernst family, which has owned the store for decades.