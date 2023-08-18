After months of advertising, the Senior Advisory Committee has finally found someone to take on the role of Senior Coordinator. And that person is Jayme Hennessy, who has, over the past year, been actively volunteering her help with the Community Café. Hennessy takes over for Gloria Redlich, who had been set to retire at the end of June, but agreed to stay in the position until a replacement could be found.
The position is part-time, approximately 25 hours per week, and Hennessy is scheduled to formally start in her position on August 21. The Senior Advisory Committee gave her a round of applause and a warm welcome at their meeting on August 15. “I’m so excited, and humbled,” said Hennessy about starting in the position. She will also be serving as café manager when that starts up again this fall.
SAC Co-Chair Sandra Kelly declared, “You know, prayers do work.”
The committee heard an informal presentation by Caroline Gangji from The Village Common of Rhode Island, which is more a concept, and not a place.
Most are familiar with the phrase “It takes a village,” especially people on Block Island where islanders are known for helping other islanders in need. The Village Common concept takes volunteerism up a notch simply by organizing it.
Gangji told the group the Village Common started 21 years ago, with a Rhode Island chapter starting in about 2015. The idea is based on neighbors helping people to age in their homes by volunteering to perform various tasks, or provide transportation, or even a simple phone call to provide some social interaction. It can be as simple as clearing snow from a walk or helping to move a couch, to more complicated tasks such as installing an air conditioner or teaching an elderly person how to navigate a new “device.”
Currently there are six “villages” in Rhode Island: Barrington, Burrillville, Edgewood, Providence, Westerly and Gloucester. In what Gangji described as a “hub and spoke” operation, there is a small staff in Providence and a cadre of volunteer service coordinators that is the hub. The spokes are the various villages.
Volunteers in each village sign up to provide whatever they want to or can. The emphasis is on “practical assistance and social/cultural activities to help [seniors] remain engaged, connected, and independent as they age in their homes.” Volunteers undergo training and background checks before starting to volunteer. Since, Gangji told the group, background checks are not allowed to be performed on those under 18 years of age, young volunteers are supervised by an older person who has undergone a background check.
Other training depends on the particular needs of the village, but the organization does do centralized training also, often online. One such training is done by a physical therapist on how to assist an elderly person in getting in and out of a car.
Volunteers who provide transportation must also undergo driving record checks.
“Members” of the Village may contact service coordinators who will try to match them up with someone that can help. There are currently 13 volunteer service coordinators who match up members with volunteers according to needs, schedules, and abilities.
Members are also educated in some “do’s and don’ts,” said Gangji, adding that there are boundaries that need to be respected. Each request for service must go through the service coordinators as opposed to a member just calling their neighbor volunteer to, for example, pick up some groceries at the store.
There is a fee to join as a member, but in Rhode Island, it is done on a “pay what you can basis.” Gangji said other states do have a set fee, and then a sliding scale based on income, but to keep it simple, people pay what they wish in Rhode Island and there is no income verification. She added that the majority of people do want to pay something. The average payment is just $22 per month. “Some people pay $15 per year,” said Gangji, “some pay $720.”
Sometimes members also become volunteers. “It’s something that tends to happen in a village,” said Gangji, explaining that many people “have a gift to share.”
Each separate village has a volunteer steering committee that acts as a board of directors, although each Rhode Island village comes under the umbrella of Providence, which is a charitable, 501(c)3 organization under the Internal Revenue Service.
The steering committee may act as membership ambassadors, helping people to sign up. They also would be active in promoting the village to get both volunteers and members.
Forming a steering committee is the first step in forming a village, said Gangji. The steering committee should have one or two leaders that will in turn, participate on a coordinating council that meets regularly, usually by Zoom.
It doesn’t have to be a big organization. Gangji said that the smallest village in Rhode Island has just 25 members and 15 volunteers.
SAC member Jennifer Phillips asked if Gangji saw “any impediment because of our distance.”
“No,” said Gangji. “Everything is Zoom,” referring to training sessions and meetings. However, she added that “The one smaller thing is, members grab services from other villages. That might be more limiting for you.”
There are also some educational and social events that cross villages, including a Zoom book group and a Zoom film group. Sometimes members get together for picnics, and there are walking groups, for example.
“I think it’s a beautiful thing,” said Phillips, “But what would be the start-up costs?”
Gangji said all start-up costs are essentially absorbed by the central office, with a memo of understanding signed “saying who is responsible for what.” As for the physical start-up, printing brochures and packets are provided, and there is no need for legal or accounting services. Member dues go to the Providence office and are used to pay costs. Revenues also come from grants and donations.
“The biggest cost is time,” Gangji said. A new steering committee needs to do a lot of outreach, letting people know about the organization by talking and “communicating who they are.” They should also listen to see what people want in terms of services and talk to potential volunteers.
Kelly asked about the “fluctuating population,” on Block Island with its seasonal nature and how to justify paying for a membership if volunteers were not available for half the year.
Gangji said the key was flexibility, but added that schools are often a reliable source for volunteers, especially for tech support.
Hennessy said “It sounds like it’s a real test of the community ethos. We would need to get volunteers in place before members.” She brought up the increase in social isolation stemming from various societal changes such as an increase in internet use and a drop in attendance at and in organizations from churches to Boy and Girl Scouts. “Those things have eroded.”
Phillips said that on the island, the “Leos,” used to provide some volunteer services but “right now there’s no leader for them.”
(The Leos are junior members of the Block Island Lions Club.) “It’s also good for that young generation to know they matter,” said Hennesy.
“So I guess what we do now,” said Co-Chair Gail Pierce, “is talk about it.”
“It’s interesting what you’re already doing,” said Gangji before leaving.