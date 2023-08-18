Town Hall Sign

After months of advertising, the Senior Advisory Committee has finally found someone to take on the role of Senior Coordinator. And that person is Jayme Hennessy, who has, over the past year, been actively volunteering her help with the Community Café. Hennessy takes over for Gloria Redlich, who had been set to retire at the end of June, but agreed to stay in the position until a replacement could be found.

The position is part-time, approximately 25 hours per week, and Hennessy is scheduled to formally start in her position on August 21. The Senior Advisory Committee gave her a round of applause and a warm welcome at their meeting on August 15. “I’m so excited, and humbled,” said Hennessy about starting in the position. She will also be serving as café manager when that starts up again this fall.