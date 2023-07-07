With 17 miles of coastline, it’s strange how few sandcastles are built on Block Island. It is a classic beach day activity - shaping a pile of wet sand into an expression of the imagination. It speaks to the simple human need to create. Despite the ample resource and opportunity, beachgoers frequently overlook this creative exercise.
Martin Rosato, aka “Martimus,” eightyear island resident and local advocate for the arts, intends to change that. Every Sunday from July 16 until the summer weather gives out, he will offer tutorials and supplies to any interested participants from 1 to 4 p.m., just north of the last lifeguard stand on Fred Benson Town Beach. He was hosting his version of a gallery opening on Sunday, July 2 with an informal demonstration on sandcastle construction techniques. While the first open-door tutorial did not bring a lot of participants, he said he had met “a lot of inquisitive minds” and was optimistic for more engagement in the coming weeks. Rosato’s hosting style is casual, straightforward, and enthusiastic. He supplies bottomless five-gallon buckets for basic construction and a magpie’s hoard of sticks, rocks, and feathers for detailing. Prospective builders could examine his row of sculptures in progress for inspiration or borrow his tools to create their own, and he encourages builders to utilize the environment to decorate their creations. Rosato noted that he was promoting sandcastle building as a healthy form of social and physical engagement in a world overrun with digital media. He indicated the beach at large, and held up a handful of sand to demonstrate his philosophy: “This is social media. This becomes social media when we all touch it.”