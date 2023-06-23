Block Island School

The School Department is projecting it will end the year with a surplus of $93,575.

The New Shoreham School Department projects it will end the fiscal year on June 30 with a surplus of $93,575, it was announced at the School Committee’s meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

The savings come from several areas, including increased reimbursements from Medicaid, the shifting of costs such as for a psychologist to grants, and The Nature Conservancy providing its programs this year at no cost to the school.