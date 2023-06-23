The New Shoreham School Department projects it will end the fiscal year on June 30 with a surplus of $93,575, it was announced at the School Committee’s meeting on Tuesday, June 20.
The savings come from several areas, including increased reimbursements from Medicaid, the shifting of costs such as for a psychologist to grants, and The Nature Conservancy providing its programs this year at no cost to the school.
In this past academic year, the Block Island School went down in its “star” rating, placing them in the second to lowest category. The star was lost seemingly only because of the lack of availability and participation in advanced placement (AP) classes.
There are other areas that could offset that loss in ratings, including improvements in test scores and levels of “proficiency.” Superintendent Rober Gerardi introduced a strategic plan with metrics for academic improvement. He thanked reading specialist Stephanie Warcup for her help in crafting it.
“It’s a very aggressive goal,” said Gerardi of the plan.
Committee member Pat Doyle thought it was perhaps too aggressive in its goals of doubling the number of students proficient in the various subject areas.
“We’re starting a little lower than historically,” said Warcup. Students had fallen behind due to covid, “so it’s somewhat catching up,” she said.
The strategic plan has been submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) for approval.
To help, Gerardi said he was applying for a Learning 365 grant, which has a deadline of June 30.
As the name of the grant suggests, the idea is to extend learning beyond the normal hours of the school day, and the idea was presented to the Town Council a few weeks ago for their endorsement, which they gave. The grant is through the governor and actually made to town managers.
“We’re looking at some programs that happen outside of the school day,” said Gerardi, such as homework clubs and working with the Island Free Library.
“Homework Club was pretty successful back during the day,” said School Committee member Annie Hall.
There is often an hour or so between the end of school and sports practices, so the club was a good way to spend that time while also avoiding back and forth driving on the part of parents to get kids from place to place.
There were some questions as to how to sustain the strategic plan over the stated multi-year period economically. Gerardi said the Learning 365 grant was for two years, and he was hopeful other grants would be available after that.
Later in the meeting, there was a discussion about hiring a “differentiation facilitator,” which Gerardi said was a part of the strategic plan. This person would help with the teaching of children with different abilities within the same classroom.
Art teacher Lisa Robb asked if the funding for the position would impact other positions.
Gerardi said that it wouldn’t because the administration was able to shift a portion of other salaries into Title I grants. “It’s not impacting anyone already employed,” he said. “We have aggressive goals for the next three years. We need to provide teachers with tools.”
“How receptive are teachers to people having a consultant coming into the classroom?” asked Doyle. She thought that was a role more usually performed by a principal.
“My only problem is with the grant,” said committee member Charlie Weber. “How do we move forward [if the grant to pay for the position] is only for one year?”
“Yes,” said Gerardi. “We would need to renew.”
“We need more teachers,” said Robb, “more training for and aides and staff, not necessarily a coordinator,” said Robb. “There are so many courses not being offered because there’s only one teacher [per subject area].” Adding to the challenge was fitting things into student and teacher schedules. She specifically mentioned not being able to offer painting anymore because of this problem.
An example, said English teacher Michael Petrik, “is teaching honors and regular 12th grade English at the same time. How to do that “so it’s not a take-home honors class” is the question.
“Hmmm,” was the response from the School Committee members.
“Under IDEA we were able to add in a mental health professional,” said Warcup. “Is this going to affect her position?”
“It’s not affecting that portion of the grant,” said Gerardi.
“She did an amazing job with the kids,” said teacher Vicky Carson. The psychologist was only one to two days per week she noted, as opposed to full time. “We would hate to lose that.”
Many people concurred on not wanting to lose the mental health professional. School Finance Director Melanie Reeves said the position was only full time because they started half way through the year.
“Many school psychologists do primarily testing only,” said Doyle. “From the teachers we’re hearing, it’s a conundrum.”
“I think our school would benefit more from the [mental health professional] than from the differentiation coordinator,” said Robb.
Gerardi went through a list of other stipend positions that needed to be renewed or filled and some open positions that include a full time (or equivalent) math teacher and a special education teacher.
The stipend positions are those of Child Outreach Coordinator, Web Master, and School Committee Clerk. The Child Outreach Coordinator drew the most questions and discussion.
Hall said it was a program that works through the preschool for children three years old and up.
Doyle expressed concern that children that did not go to preschool would be overlooked.
“There’s the Kids Count program that [tracks] children from birth,” said Hall.
“My understanding is RIDE requires us to reach out to the preschool,” said Gerardi.
There are also kindergarten readiness screenings that happen each spring for incoming kindergarten students at “the big school.”
Reeves said that the school pays the preschool tuition for children receiving services, as long as the child was not already going to preschool before being identified as in need of them.
“A pediatrician can also make a referral,” said Warcup.
As for the webmaster, Gerardi said the current one “had concerns” about the growing responsibilities with a new website and social media. The stipend is $1,500 for the year.
Other staff appointments paid by stipend involve a variety of things including National Honor Society, graduation coordinator, bilingual parent liaison, career pathways, cultural activities, and athletic director.
Also in this category is summer school. Anne Walsh has taken on the position of teacher, and Sarah Barkley that of an aide.
Gerardi reported that the school had received a Learning Inside Out grant for $100,000 that would be used to make an amphitheater outside by the cafeteria.
It could, he said be used both by the school and outside groups like The Nature Conservancy and theater groups.
According to materials prepared for the meeting: “The focus of the Learning Inside Out initiative is to create, enhance, and support equitable access to natural resources for all students, while promoting environmental literacy and community connection.”
Gerardi said the $100,000 grant was “straight up,” meaning no matching funds were required, and that it was separate from the other school renovations that are still under planning. “We design what we want,” said Gerardi, adding that they would be able to take advantage of an architect provided by RIDE. “Tonight, I’m asking you to sign the memorandum of agreement.”
The meeting ended with the School Committee going into closed session “to discuss the job performance of an administrator in accordance with R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-5(a)(1).”
Although The Block Island Times reached out to both the clerk and the chair of the School Committee as to whether any decisions were made or votes taken based on the closed session, no response was made in time for publication.