There’s an art to holding a community engagement workshop, and after 20 years, in 20 countries, island residents Anne and Carlos Salinas have perfected it with their backgrounds in international development. Whether it’s making sure there are enough pens, Post-its, and little foil stars or enough to nosh on and keep minds alert, the structure of an effective session is crucial.
On Tuesday, June 6, the Salinas’s assisted the Sea Level Rise Committee in holding a half-day workshop on, yes, sea level rise. Invited participants came from six groups, including those in conservation, business, government – both as employees or members of committees, and members of the SLR Committee and the general public. There was, of course, on an island where people wear many hats, plenty of overlap.
SLR Committee Chair Judy Gray said the purpose of the workshop was to build broad community engagement and to create a “foundation for future engagement.” The SLR Committee is an advisory group for the Town Council and Gray said, “We want to hear from you on what decisions the town makes.”
Those decisions, it is hoped, will increase the island’s resiliency in the face of “shocks” such as came from Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when storm surge ripped apart the southern portion of Corn Neck Road and an area of Spring Street below the Spring House.
For the first “exercise,” members of these various groups were all mixed up at separate tables. Later, they would be grouped by category.
The first exercise was to identify personal concerns about sea level rise, and what would be the most affected areas of the island. Each person was asked to name three to five concerns and write them on the Post-its. Then the notes were put on large sheets of paper that were hung on the walls.
Participants were then asked to walk around and view others’ concerns, and then share their reflections and observations. Besides Corn Neck Road and SpringStreet, other areas on the radar are the junction of Ocean Avenue and West Side Road, which has a tendency towards flooding and was underwater at high tide during the storm on December 23, 2022. But, it emerged, the situation across the water in Galilee is just as, if not more urgent than anything on Block Island. During that same Dec. 23 storm, the entire area by the ferry dock, including the road, was flooded.
“I hadn’t thought about the impact the mainland has on us,” said participant Gail Ballard Hall, who is on the Planning Board. “What is Point Judith doing? Or the state?”
Later, Gray would address the concern, saying, “The good news is [Galilee] is not the only port in the state.”
Mimi Leveille said she was surprised by the impact on utilities that were shared by Tom Durden of the Block Island Power Company and Dylan Chase, superintendent of the Sewer Department.
When the topic turned to specific projects and funding them, town engineer Jim Geremia cautioned that “You have to understand the regulations.” Plowing ahead without considering policies of the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, and even more importantly, the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council was a waste of time and money, he said. As an example, he cited the plans for Corn Neck Road that had been formulated after Hurricane Sandy. “The CRMC has different ideas.”
Implicit in those ideas is that the area of Corn Neck Road along Crescent Beach is considered barrier beach, and the CRMC would not permit certain things like the burial of additional utilities. That in turn, creates a dilemma for those that may want to prevent septic system failures from rising waters by extending water and sewer lines beyond where they are now.
Nigel Grindley, a member of the Sea Level Rise Committee, and the head of an independent group that is measuring tidal changes, said there had been, between September 1, 2022 and March 8, 2023, nine “events” that created storm surges of one foot or more, and three surges that were two feet or more. The storm on Dec. 23, 2022, created a surge of 2.3 feet, but “the new moon gave us 5.9 feet of high water,” he said.
Later on came exercise two, in which participants were asked what “current or planned actions” people were doing to address or prepare for sea level rise.
Geremia’s remark regarding CRMC regulations received a bit of push back, with some saying that the citizens of Block Island, who are pretty good at “getting things done,” should perhaps push to have certain regulations or accepted methods changed.
Some are actively preparing for it, or at least to become more resilient, like the Sewer Department, which is raising low-lying pump stations and slip-lining aging and leaky sewer pipes that are experiencing infiltration. The Fire Department already places a truck, an ambulance and some other equipment on the northern end of the island, in case it is cut off in a storm.
Others, especially at the business table, said they hadn’t really thought about it, “but maybe they should.”