Old Harbor, with its population of rafted up power and sail boats is not the most likely place for a “nature program,” but that’s exactly what takes place each Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The Nature Conservancy has introduced a new program to its lineup of weekly events and activities: “Seining in Old Harbor.” Seining is a method of fishing using a net, aptly called a seine. The net, which hangs vertically from floats, is held down to the seafloor using weights. It’s deployed in a circle, and then drawn back in, scooping up all the critters along the way.