Old Harbor, with its population of rafted up power and sail boats is not the most likely place for a “nature program,” but that’s exactly what takes place each Monday morning at 10 a.m.
The Nature Conservancy has introduced a new program to its lineup of weekly events and activities: “Seining in Old Harbor.” Seining is a method of fishing using a net, aptly called a seine. The net, which hangs vertically from floats, is held down to the seafloor using weights. It’s deployed in a circle, and then drawn back in, scooping up all the critters along the way.
Why Old Harbor? TNC Great Salt Pond Biologist Diandra Verbeyst says it’s all about the eelgrass.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website: “Eelgrass provides a number of important ecosystem functions, including foraging areas and shelter to young fish and invertebrates, food for migratory waterfowl and sea turtles, and spawning surfaces for species such as the Pacific herring. By trapping sediment, stabilizing the substrate, and reducing the force of wave energy, eelgrass beds also reduce coastal erosion. In fact, eelgrass forms the base of a highly productive marine food web. “The unique habitat also produces food and oxygen, improves water quality by filtering polluted runoff, absorbs excess nutrients, stores greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, and protects the shoreline from erosion.”
Verbeyst says patches of eelgrass in other areas around Block Island have “disintegrated” but the patch in Old Harbor is healthy. Having performed seining surveys in other areas, she says the patch in Old Harbor is also “the most abundant in diversity.”
Her point would be proven, even to the most skeptical, as the net was emptied, carefully, of its contents into tugs by summer TNC interns, Seneca and Eliza. Then the creatures were carefully separated, crabs in one tug, fish in another.
The first fish to be scooped into the fish tug was a winter flounder, and many more would join it – the smallest about 1.5 inches, the largest about five. Verbeyst said the flounder were a target species for the surveys the TNC conducts.
The first surprise was a baby cod, just three inches long; then, a pregnant female pipefish with a swollen egg sac showing on its side. In quick order a variety of species was pulled from one tug and isolated from the crabs, including tautog, black sea bass, a grubby (sculpin), and a couple of surprisingly turquoise-colored cunners, also called blue perch. There was one lone silverside, but as that appeared to be dead, it was thrown back in the water.
As for the crabs, there were plenty, including both the native blue crab, which, Verbeyst said, was making a comeback, and invasive European green crabs.
The Nature Conservancy’s seining programs are strictly catch and release. The only time the release is not immediate is when a species is not identifiable right away and has to be taken back to “the office” for a more thorough investigation.
Seining in Old Harbor takes place each Monday (unless it’s raining) at 10 a.m. The group starts off in Mary D. Park, but if it looks like no one is around, go down the path from the park to the water’s edge where the seining takes place. Footwear that can get wet is recommended.