Lunch Bunch

Lunch Bunch provides an opportunity for seniors to socialize and share a meal together. The program relies on volunteers to make and serve meals. 

The Senior Advisory Group is a jolly one, even when facing obstacles, offering up plenty of quips and “don’t put that in the paper” remarks.

Currently one of the biggest issues they are facing is the replacement of Gloria Redlich as the senior coordinator, a part-time position. As noted at the SAC’s meeting on Tuesday, June 20, Redlich has offered to stay in the position – she was hoping to retire as of June 30 – until it is filled, although she will be working remotely.