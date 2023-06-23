The Senior Advisory Group is a jolly one, even when facing obstacles, offering up plenty of quips and “don’t put that in the paper” remarks.
Currently one of the biggest issues they are facing is the replacement of Gloria Redlich as the senior coordinator, a part-time position. As noted at the SAC’s meeting on Tuesday, June 20, Redlich has offered to stay in the position – she was hoping to retire as of June 30 – until it is filled, although she will be working remotely.
One problem was some confusion about advertising for Redlich’s position, although a bit later when the newly hired Human Services Director, Kim Einloth joined the meeting, she said the position would be advertised until filled.
Einloth also discussed the possibility of advertising in some local mainland papers, to get a broader reach. She felt the salary was “competitive” and stressed that “we want to find the right person.”When asked, Einloth said she had had “a couple of nibbles” in terms of people inquiring about the job, one from someone on the island, and one from the mainland.
The SAC would also like to hire someone to serve as a manager for the Community Café, a position that would entail about six to eight hours per week. There has been some discussion about combining the two positions. “I envision the senior coordinator will be spending most of their time at the senior center, engaging with the people they serve,” said Einloth. She did acknowledge, though, that since Redlich would be working remotely she couldn’t also serve as café manager.
“If we don’t have a café manager, it’s not going to work,” said Co-Chair Sandra Kelly. When “ideas for the café” came up on the agenda, Kelly said, “Unless there’s a program there, it’s not working.”
Co-Chair Gail Pierce said that a program by Mary Chatowsky was very successful, and that she would do another program in August.
Kelly liked the idea of programs “when you’re actually doing something,” as with Chatowsky’s, which was a crafting session utilizing natural materials like seaweed to create a decorated plastic plate. Kelly also noted that the theater programs they had “were very successful.”
Still, the SAC has decided to close the café for the summer, except for some special programs that they brainstormed about.
“I think canasta would draw people,” said member Jennifer Phillips. “Look at what mah jongg does at the library.”
“You could do a bridge luncheon,” suggested member Dottie Graham, noting that the bridge group on the island takes a break during the summer. Soon she was tasked with organizing it.
Pierce brought up the recent return of Soup Group. “Two weeks ago we had two people,” she said. “We’re having it today,” she said, adding that if more people didn’t come, they might discontinue it.
That sparked the idea of “bridge and soup.”
As for when to hold it, Kelly said, “The week of the Fourth of July is too busy. The next week we’re all recuperating from the Fourth of July.”
The group settled on Tuesday, July 18 for their first bridge and lunch session, probably with bridge games before and after the meal. Graham noted that people should reserve tables.
As for the meal, Pierce asked, “Can we take money out of our budget for food?”
The answer was yes, but Kelly said that none of the people who had done Lunch Bunch had wanted any money to cover costs.
At times, a nominal fee is charged for Lunch Bunch, but that hadn’t proved necessary this year. Kelly said that even Bob Hoyt did not want to be reimbursed. “He gave us a huge amount of swordfish,” she said, “so we did a collection and used it to make a contribution to the Bo Gempp Memorial Shellfish Restoration Fund.” (Hoyt was one of the founders of the fund to honor Gempp’s efforts to make the Great Salt Pond a more sustainable source of shellfish.)
Other ideas for programs include a magic show and flower arranging.
Phillips suggested “something more set,” in terms of programming for the off-season.
Movies and Master Classes have proven popular.
Phillips suggested bringing back the walking classes. “When the library did it, there were people all summer long.” Since the community center now has air conditioning, she thought a twice per week program would be good.
“It needs to start at 7:30,” said Kelly.
Phillips volunteered to lead the class on Thursdays, and Betsey Dimaggio offered to do Tuesdays.
“It’s more than walking,” said Dimaggio. “It’s fun.”
The walking classes will start July 11.
It was noted though that since they had added air conditioning to the Community Center, where the café is located, it was meant to serve as a cooling center in the summer.
Pierce thought they would have to determine a specific high temperature to trigger its use.
A Meals on Wheels program is now underway on the island. So far, three people have been approved for the service and two others are “pending,” according to Einloth. She said there is a process for approval – only those on Medicaid are automatically accepted. “Otherwise, you need to answer some questions.”
For more information on Meals on Wheels, Einloth can be contacted at Town Hall, where her phone number is (401) 466-3207.
As this was the last meeting of the fiscal year for the committee, there was a review of expenses to date by Kelly. She said “these are my numbers, not [Assistant Finance Director] Mona Helterline’s.”
The committee’s budget for the year was $35,000 and per Kelly’s calculations, there was almost $3,000 left. After accounting for outstanding payables, such as wages, and Senior Ride Service expenses, Sandra suggested they stock up on paper, stamps and printer toner. She would also like to purchase an ipad and printer for the café, something that was approved “for up to $1,000.”
Pierce said she would like to buy some canasta sets for the Community Café.
“We have ten more days to spend, said Kelly. “I think we’re going to be very close to the $35,000. The town gave it to us, we should use it.”