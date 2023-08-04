Jon Dodd

Portrait of Jon Dodd by Tomas Koeck. (Courtesy photo)

Block Island’s great white sharks: How many, where are they, and what about the seals?

Jon Dodd, the executive director of the Atlantic Shark Institute, will be sharing everything the ASI has been doing with great white shark research around Block Island since 2019 as part of the Block Island Maritime Institute’s Tuesday Night Talk series on August 8 at 7 p.m.