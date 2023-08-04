Block Island’s great white sharks: How many, where are they, and what about the seals?
Jon Dodd, the executive director of the Atlantic Shark Institute, will be sharing everything the ASI has been doing with great white shark research around Block Island since 2019 as part of the Block Island Maritime Institute’s Tuesday Night Talk series on August 8 at 7 p.m.
Dodd’s talk will include the technology used for his shark research, the methodology for the study, the location of the receivers used to detect the sharks, what has been learned to date, the importance of sharks in our ecosystem and much more. With more than 40 white sharks detected in Rhode Island waters thus far, this is a great opportunity to learn all you can about this beautiful and iconic shark. Dodd has spent his entire life on the water with a particular focus on and affinity for sharks. From his first close encounter with a blue shark at the age of 14, he has been fascinated by sharks and their growing need for greater understanding and protection in many parts of the world. Having caught, released, and tagged more than 1,000 sharks for various shark research projects, Dodd employs a hands-on approach and tireless commitment to this much-needed research. Dodd has direct experience working with a variety of shark species including great white, mako, thresher, blue, porbeagle, spinner, blacktip and more.
Dodd earned a biology degree from the University of Rhode Island with an emphasis on fisheries. He has worked as a volunteer at the National Marine Fisheries Service Apex Predator Investigation and is a member of The Explorers Club, NYC. He has been seen on National Geographic, Discovery, SharkFest, Shark Week, NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox and many more programs. P