She’s at it again. Sharon Lehman has been combing Block Island for all those things that inspire her: small views, intimate settings, and bright colors as well as laundry on lines, and chairs with a view. The fact that Block Island holds so many of these wonders only serves to intensify Lehman’s quest to find and share them. She enjoys capturing the fleeting moments that define this wonderful place and has great fun doing it. Well-known for her Monday evening art classes at Island Bound Bookstore, as well as her artwork-turned-puzzles, Lehman has taken many iconic Block Island places and people and shared them with her fans, new and old.
“I am fortunate to be able to spend late spring through early fall collecting images on this magical island and the rest of the year remembering and painting them – renewing those experiences as I go,” Lehman points out. “To me, that represents the best of both worlds,” she adds.