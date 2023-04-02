Over the course of two meetings this week, the Block Island Tourism Council listened to funding requests from several organizations and individuals. Some of those organizations have been receiving funding for years, some for only a few, and some are brand new.
In the trash category, Old Harbor Task Force Chair Margie Comings and town Highways Superintendent Mike Shea both asked for what was essentially repeat funding for another set of Big Belly trash cans and overtime pay for town road crew members to get an earlier start on the day in order to pick up trash.
The additional clean-up time was funded last year for the first time and was generally deemed a great success – both by the workers and those who noticed it. Shea said the extra money allowed them to clean up the beach every day instead of every few days.
Returning also are requests from the Block Island Gardeners, Soundwaves Movies on the Beach, Blues on the Block, the Double Enders Committee for assistance with the Fourth of July fireworks – specifically funding for the barge, and the Visitors Center, which is asking for $95,000 this year, up from their usual request of about $25,000.
The Visitors Center request was presented by Block Island Chamber of Commerce Director Chris Crawford who said, “We sent you kind of an ambitious request.” He added that he wanted to work in partnership with the Tourism Council and that what was being presented was an outline of the center’s expenses. Another part of the request involved developing the app that was created by the Chamber that Crawford said was “underutilized, but had a lot of potential,” especially in the messaging department.
Funds to assist with “messaging” to convey to visitors also came from Second Warden Sven Risom.
At the end of the second day’s meeting, as the Tourism Council was doing a quick review of requests they thought they needed more information about, members expressed that maybe some of the groups should get together. During this discussion they also made it clear that they were not interested in funding other groups’ advertising because as member Logan Mott Chase said, “We can’t control the messaging.”
Some of the first-time requests came from Queer Block Island for their Pride event in September, and the Block Island Historical Society for improved ADA access and to assist with a video of the second-floor collection so those unable to navigate a steep stairway would still be able to experience the exhibits. The Island Free Library would also like assistance in financing a special author visit in the beginning of June from award winning and well-known writer Jacqueline Woodson.
Another brand-new request came from Jayme Hennessy and Lisa Sprague to start a program called “Tunes By the Dunes.” (There are similar events in other areas called Tunes In the Dunes, but everyone in the room agreed that was not an appropriate name.)
The Tourism Council was scheduled to meet Friday, March 31 to further review the applications. Although they could revise the budget somewhat, so far there is $100,000 available and a total of $265,000 in requests.