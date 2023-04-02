Blues on the Block 2022

Blues on the Block has become a staple of island summers on Block Island. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Over the course of two meetings this week, the Block Island Tourism Council listened to funding requests from several organizations and individuals. Some of those organizations have been receiving funding for years, some for only a few, and some are brand new.

In the trash category, Old Harbor Task Force Chair Margie Comings and town Highways Superintendent Mike Shea both asked for what was essentially repeat funding for another set of Big Belly trash cans and overtime pay for town road crew members to get an earlier start on the day in order to pick up trash.