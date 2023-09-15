Colonnelli Wedding

Coli Michael Photography

Stefani Colonnelli and Kevin Franceschelli were married at Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church on September 9, 2023. A reception followed at the Spring House. The bride is the daughter of Lisa and the late Nino Collonelli of Towaco, N.J. and Cooneymus Road, Block Island. Kevin is the son of Christopher and Cynthia Franceschelli of Auburn, N.Y. The bride, a graduate of Quinnipiac University, is employed by Ernst and Young. The groom is a graduate of Cornell University and employed at Point 72. The couple resides in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey