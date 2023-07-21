Word on the street is that the summer is off to a slow start, and that might be a good thing for the Block Island Water Company as they pursue increasing the amount of water they can pump and store in order to meet summer needs.
At the joint meeting of the Water and Sewer Departments on Monday, July 17, Sewer Chair Pete McNerney asked about the flows on July fourth, as compared to other years.
Dylan Chase, superintendent of the Sewer Department said the flows at the sewer plant were 30,000 to 40,000 gallons lower than the previous year. In July and August of 2022, the department treated just over 8 million gallons for the month, an average of 260,000 gallons per day, so that 40,000 amounts to about a 15 percent decrease. Overall though, for the calendar year to date, sewer flows are on a par with 2022, although slightly less than 2021.
Some at the meeting attributed the decrease over the Fourth of July to the falling of the holiday on a Tuesday, others to forecasts of rain.
On the agenda was a request for both water and sewer allocations from the Block Island Housing Board. Representing the Housing Board was Cynthia Pappas who was asking for allocations of 3,680 gallons per day for the 16-unit affordable/attainable rental housing to be built across from Ball O’Brien Park on West Side Road.
In January, Pappas had asked for letters of commitment from both the water and sewer departments as part of a grant application for funds to build the complex. Dylan said he had verified that the sewer department could “support” the usage. “This is public use,” said Chase. “We do have the available allocation.”
However, because of the total amount requested, the allocation needed to be approved by the Sewer Commission, and it was.
On the water side things are different. There is very little available in water allocations and not enough, at the present time for the housing project. Customers applying for allocations over the past year have been placed on a waiting list for the most part, unless the request is for an allocation for a fire suppression system.
Water Superintendent John Breunig told Pappas that the Water Company had obtained the funding for its new expansion project, and that work was being done on engineering and design, but that a new water storage tank would be a year in the making and they were “looking at fall, 2024” for the tanks to go up. “We’re fully intending to make this happen,” he said.
Breunig asked Pappas about the timelines for the project.
“We’re in the that chicken and egg syndrome,” said Pappas. “We’re missing the Department of Transportation road cut permit,” she said. But, just as the housing board was ready to wrap things up with the local planning and zoning boards, “we got a letter from the Preservation Society,” said Pappas. “We need an archeological survey. So forget Zoning for July.”
As far as funding, the application in January was not approved, and Pappas has said the project was not “shovel ready” to the extent it needed to be. There will be another window though, and the Housing Board wants to be ready. “If I don’t have the water and sewer commitment,” she said, “we lose points.”
Breunig said it was good to get an update. “I’m glad you came,” he said to Pappas.
For the past few meetings, one of the agenda items has been a discussion of the “development of the undeveloped portion of Plat 7 Lot 15.” That is the sewer department’s property above the hill from the post office and across the way from the Harbor Church. Currently a portion is leased out to Ned Phillips who operates a parking lot there. The Sewer Department had been approached by the town for further development of the lot, or at least reconfiguration for more municipal parking.
Chase said there had been “no further communication” from the town councilor and he wanted to have the Sewer Commission consider using a portion of the lot to construct a building that would be large enough to house two apartments on the second floor.
“I’ve tapped [Land Use Official] Jenn Brady to give us some advice,” said Chase, regarding things such as setbacks and Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council issues. “Let’s just see where it goes,” he said.
Breunig said the project would need to have approval from the church as well.
The Sewer Commission also approved an abatement request from a homeowner on Ocean Avenue. “It was a lot of water,” said Breunig, who said the leak was discovered by the Water Company in May. All told, about 113,000 gallons were billed to the customer, and Breunig said of that, the homeowner only used about 1,000 gallons. The rest leaked from an underground pipe and the Breunig said although it went through the water meter, “sewer did not process that water.”
The Sewer Commission approved the abatement request of $4,842.88.
In other sewer news, Chase said that Block Island Recycling Management has taken over the sludge removal contract and was doing a great job. “I couldn’t be happier with it,” he said.
On the water side, Breunig said that water sold was slightly down for July. “We had two rainy days in July where flows were abysmal,” he said, adding that there were now two weekends in August that were usually busier than the Fourth of July.
Breunig had been anticipating that gallons sold would go up when “the Grove,” started to be occupied. The complex, behind the Gables Inn, is intended for employee housing. Breunig said the owners had told him the “population is shifting,” so that while there would be water use at the Grove, usage would go down for the buildings that previously housed the employees.
“Then it will be a while until the abandoned rooms are re-utilized,” said Breunig.