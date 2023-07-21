The Grove

The Grove, behind the Gables Inn, is ready for employees to move in. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Word on the street is that the summer is off to a slow start, and that might be a good thing for the Block Island Water Company as they pursue increasing the amount of water they can pump and store in order to meet summer needs.

At the joint meeting of the Water and Sewer Departments on Monday, July 17, Sewer Chair Pete McNerney asked about the flows on July fourth, as compared to other years.