The fiscal year has come to a close for the Town of New Shoreham, and as part of that, there were some last-minute adjustments to make to the books, as detailed by Finance Director Amy Land to the Town Council on June 21.
First Warden Keith Stover asked Land “Is anything keeping you awake at night?”
“Is anything significantly over or under?” was Councilor Molly O’Neill’s question.
“There are things we’ll be looking at,” said Land, “things we’re watching but nothing I’ll call out today.”
One of the year-end exercises involves having the council authorize over-expenditures “of certain appropriations, not exceeding the adopted FY2023 Budget.”
According to supporting documents, there were overages in three areas: Central Dispatch, Boards and Commissions, and the Capital budget.
Land stressed that these were not the only line items that had gone over budget, but that unlike other departments, there were no other budget lines within the department to offset the overage.
“We saw overages in fuel and gas in many departments,” said Land, “usually with another line item that could offset, but not in dispatch.”
The dispatch department went over by $25,000. That included an overage in utilities of $5,000 and $20,000 in wages and benefits. When asked, Land said the wage and benefits were over due to staffing changes, and the necessity to pay more overtime than anticipated. “We need to build in a bigger buffer,” said Land.
Boards and Commissions was over budget by $16,000. Land said that was pay for the town planner, but the overage had a corresponding underage in the GIS Department. Both positions are filled by Alison Ring, who did a lot of work for the Planning Board, especially in the past year, as ordinance changes around maximum house size and affordable and attainable housing were considered.
The third overage, at $80,000, was for the Mansion Beach bathrooms, which won’t be installed until fall due to constraints around ferry transportation for the self-contained, pre-fabricated unit, and a crane to install it. There is also the problem of maneuvering around the parking lot in the full summer season.
Stover asked about what he remembered as an enterprise fund resulting from the Block Island Wind Farm.
Land said it was an infrastructure fund that arose from payments by wind farm developer Deep Water Wind for easements from the town. However, that fund has been fully expended, said Land. “It’s not a well we can keep digging from.”
“That said,” continued Land, “there was another project funded through infrastructure, and that was the scale for the Transfer Station.” That project came in under budget by $43,000, so those funds are available to help offset the $80,000.
O’Neill asked it the cost of the bathrooms was apt to go up even more.
“The price is the price,” said Land.
Other offsetting funds are coming from the Department of Public Works, the Building Department and the library.
In another financial exercise, Land presented the annual transfer of landing fees to the general fund.
Landing fees are collected at the rate of 50 cents per “landing” on Block Island, and the ones Land were proposing for transfer were collected by the ferry companies in calendar year 2021. The total available is $185,126.75, and it will be used towards its legislative purpose to “promote the health, safety, and welfare of all passengers, including, but not limited to, emergency medical services, acquisition of property to support tourism related activities, to construct and maintain tourism support facilities, and to establish a fund to assist the Town of New Shoreham in resolving problems which may arise due to growth in the tourism industry.”