Saturday, April 15, 2023 was a spectacular day for anyone who loves Block Island Hurricanes baseball. The weather cooperated with beautiful sunshine for most of the game, and to make it a real ballgame, there were little showers here and there.
As in the movie “Field of Dreams,” in regards to the sentiment “if you build it, they will come” to the stadium, Rob Closter created an event so wonderful that it was a beautiful sight to behold. To honor long-time baseball coach John Tarbox on his career here at the Block Island School, Rob invited many former players from Coach Tarbox’s past Hurricanes teams to join in playing a four-inning game at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut.
Just walking through the crowd of young men that Coach Tarbox influenced was almost magical. The players, most of whom knew each other only by name, played seamlessly; after all, they had all had the same coach.
Mr. Doug Michel, the pitching coach, was on the field, as was Mr. Matthew Moran as umpire. Mr. Michael O’Brien did the color commentary from the booth. Ms. Maureen Flaherty sang the National Anthem. Ms. Diandra Verbeyst was the photographer.
The Tarbox Clan was there as well, Heidi, his wife, and their children Hanna, Jake, and Maggie, along with Coach Tarbox’s parents.
This was just the kind of celebration that befits Mr. Tarbox and his legacy...class all the way.
Participating players included: Benjamin Edwards (1998), Scott Michel (1998), Robert Closter, Jr. (1999), Kyle Draper (1999), Ryan Mitchell (1999), Karl Gann (2003), David Stover (2003), Devlin Hart (2004), Parker Lacoste (2004), Gregory Swienton (2004), Brian Gibbons (2005), Gregory Phillips (2005), Ross Draper (2006), Colin Tripler (2006), Alexander Hart (2007), Louis Marsella (2008), Bradford Marthens, Jr. (2008), Timothy Buol (2009), Evan Carey (2009), Derek Marsella (2011), Kyle Schwarzer (2012), Howell Thomas Conant III (2013), Jaixen Hall (2013), Richard Conant (2016), Silas Monje (2017), and Jostin Blanco (2019).