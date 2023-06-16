Saturday, April 15, 2023 was a spectacular day for anyone who loves Block Island Hurricanes baseball. The weather cooperated with beautiful sunshine for most of the game, and to make it a real ballgame, there were little showers here and there.

As in the movie “Field of Dreams,” in regards to the sentiment “if you build it, they will come” to the stadium, Rob Closter created an event so wonderful that it was a beautiful sight to behold. To honor long-time baseball coach John Tarbox on his career here at the Block Island School, Rob invited many former players from Coach Tarbox’s past Hurricanes teams to join in playing a four-inning game at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut.