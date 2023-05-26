The Spring Street Gallery is thrilled to announce the opening of our new poetry reading series on Sunday, May 28, 5 to 6:30 pm. Help us welcome Jamie Marie Rose reading from her work, “Until We Are Flesh Again,” and celebrate the creativity within, and inspired by, our island community. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you there.
Jamie's writing is influenced by a life of seeking peace, beauty, and love. From the ethereal nature of myth and subconscious dream, to the tangible world where hammer levels nail and seagrass touches sky, her poems brim with imagery encompassing her island home on the farm, the surrounding ocean, journeys she has taken and people she has loved.