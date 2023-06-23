2023 Block Island burgee

This year’s Block Island burgee, designed by Bruce Johnson.

The origin of the Block Island Burgee goes back to the 1980s when Block Island Economic Development (BIED) ordered white burgees with a solid blue Block Island on it and sold them through many retail outlets on the island. It was one of BIED’s fund raisers. Interest in the project waned and the Double Enders picked up the effort. In those days they went “boat to boat” asking for donations for their burgees. Eventually, due to the lack of personnel, the project was abandoned.

The Committee for the Great Salt Pond then adopted the concept.