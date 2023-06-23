The origin of the Block Island Burgee goes back to the 1980s when Block Island Economic Development (BIED) ordered white burgees with a solid blue Block Island on it and sold them through many retail outlets on the island. It was one of BIED’s fund raisers. Interest in the project waned and the Double Enders picked up the effort. In those days they went “boat to boat” asking for donations for their burgees. Eventually, due to the lack of personnel, the project was abandoned.
The Committee for the Great Salt Pond then adopted the concept.
For the past 19 years, Bruce Johnson, a CGSP Director, has designed a new burgee to serve as one of the committee’s fund-raisers. This year’s Official Block Island Burgee has the traditional island with the red and white stripes placed in a circle on a blue field. However, it also features another famous island icon, “Rebecca at the Well.” This statue was purchased in 1896 by the local members of the Women’s Christian Temperance Movement. They hoped it would conserve the use of alcohol on the island. The photo used in the burgee was “shot” by our own renowned photographer, Malcolm Greenaway.
CGSP directors and other volunteers have conducted strong yearly campaigns to solicit contributions. For example, in 2004 the distribution was 100 burgees, and now the average is 300. This takes place during the three days prior to the day of the fireworks, which this year are on Saturday, July 1, and usually the burgees are gone in three days. The burgee dates this year are Thursday, June 29 through July 4, or as long they last.
Beginning at 10 a.m., there will be CGSP personnel at Block Island Boat Basin, dinghy dock (at the Block Island Maritime Institute), and strolling the docks at Champlin’s Marina, Payne’s Dock, and Old Town Dock. The Chamber of Commerce will also have the burgees.