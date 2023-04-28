Historic District approves a door, a fence, and signs
The Historic District Commission quickly moved through most of the applications before it on Monday, April 24.
Jenn Brady, of TRAZ Capital Partners II LLC got approval for a new sign at the Figurehead Building that, she says, will be the “same size as Block Market right next door.” Brady is moving her store, Anchored, from The Empire Theatre building to the site where Mahoney’s Clothier was. The sign will be navy blue and gold.
Ross Audino got approval for signs for two businesses, one existing and one new. For the restaurant Tiger Fish, Audino said they were “looking to change the existing sign because it’s getting pretty beat up.” The new sign will be slightly larger than the existing one.
Audino’s new business is called B.I. Bodega, although the sign simply says Bodega in large letters with text below indicating the offerings of coffee, “sammys,” snacks, and everyday convenience. The store will be on the second floor above Poor People’s Pub.
Cat Rock Cove LLC owner Pete Mott obtained approval for the type of door he wants to put on the maintenance building he is constructing by the Post Office building. It will be the same style as the door into Island Bound Bookstore.
There was some discussion around fencing that 32 Dodge Street Block Island Op Co LLC wants to build along the property line behind the Red Bird and on the Gables II property in front of the manager’s unit.
The fence behind the Red Bird will be a six-foot high stockade fence that will replace one that used to be there (and still is, partially). The other fence, in front of the manager’s unit will be a six-foot high shadowbox fence with a gate. “Guests walk into the apartment,” said Erin Sibley-Jett, representing the applicant.
“Which side of the fence is solid?” asked HDC Chair Arlene Tunney.
“The side facing the Red Bird,” answered Sibley-Jett.
HDC member Mike Ballard said, “It’s a pretty severe fence.”
“And it won’t weather well,” said Tunney.
“You’re building all this beautiful stuff there,” said member Bill Koch, “and this looks like it’s outside the shop.”
Tunney said she would like to see the top of the fence “transparent.”
Others wished to see caps on the posts. In making a motion, Koch incorporated the language “This will all be in kind with the existing fence on the property with caps on the posts.”
The HDC will be taking up a review of its guidelines at its next monthly meeting. Tunney said there hasn’t been an update in 10 years and it was time to review the guidelines. She suggested members of the commission go through the first 10 pages and “see what you think.”
Broadband reaches new territories
Sertex Broadband has announced that Fiber Service Areas Two and Three are now open for customer sign-ups. FSA One was opened earlier in April. FSA Two includes all of the “Neck” north of FSA One, while FSA Threeis more central to the island, with a border along the southern coast of the Great Salt Pond and reaching over to New Harbor.
Customers should sign up at broadbandbi.com. Once that process is complete, Sertex will make arrangements to come to your home or business to install the interior equipment.
CRMC announces Interstate application and hearing process
The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council has announced that it has, “under consideration,” an application from Interstate Navigation to build “a new eight-pile timber dolphin, 33-feet seaward of the existing pier located between the two ferry berths and three feet landward of the boundary of the federal project (the 15-foot channel, basin and anchorage that lies within the confines of Old Harbor.)”
“In accordance with the Administrative Procedures Act (Chapter 42-35 of the Rhode Island General Laws) you may request a hearing on this matter.”
“You are advised that if you have good reason to enter protests against the proposed work it is your privilege to do so. It is expected that objectors will review the application and plans thoroughly, visit site of proposed work if necessary, to familiarize themselves with the conditions and cite what law or laws, if any, would in their opinion be violated by the work proposed.”
“If you desire to protest, you must attend the scheduled hearing and give sworn testimony. A notice of the time and place of such hearing will be furnished you as soon as possible after receipt of your request for hearing. If you desire to request a hearing, to receive consideration, it should be in writing (with your correct mailing address, e-mail address and valid contact number) and be received at this office on or before May 25, 2023.”
“Please email your comments/hearing requests to: cstaff1@crmc.ri.gov; or mail via USPS to: Coastal Resources Management Council; O. S. Government Center, 4808 Tower Hill Road, Rm 116; Wakefield, RI 02879.”
Water and Sewer Commissions jiggle board positions
Kathy Szabo has resigned her position on the Water and Sewer Commissions “due to family matters,” and Sandra Finizia is also stepping down, leaving two openings on the joint board.
Both Lars Trodson and Diane Hayde, who are alternates, have stepped up as willing to serve as regular members. Their names will be forwarded to the New Shoreham Town Council, the body responsible for appointing people to boards and commissions.
Trodson will take Szabo’s place. Her term is about to expire on April 30, so if approved, Trodson will serve a full fiveyear term from May 2023 through April 2028.
Finizia’s term expires April 30, 2024. If Hayde is approved for that position, she may be reappointed after the year is up.
That will leave openings for two alternates however, so anybody wishing to serve should send a letter to the Town Council.
The Water Department continues to place people on its waiting list for new water allocations, including those asking for allocations for single-family houses. This is a new development over the past couple of months as previously only commercial customers were being wait-listed. The latest application to be wait-listed is for a home proposed for High View Lane. The request was for 600 gallons per day.
The joint board approved adding a new national holiday to its employee handbook – Juneteenth. This is in conjunction to the town also adding it as an official holiday for employees.
Town Council Member Neal Murphy approached the Sewer Commission about possibly using sewer property for municipal parking. The area in question is above the Post Office, and next to the parking area for the Harbor Church. Murphy said the idea is to have two-hour parking there.
Currently the area is leased out to Ned Phillips, Jr. Murphy has proposed that Phillips be moved over into a new area so that the more transient people wouldn’t need to go through the private area where cars and trucks tend to park on a longer-term basis. He has already talked with both Phillips and Pete Mott, owner of the Post Office building.
Sewer Chair Pete McNerney said: “It seems fine to me. It’s going to have some cost associated with it. Ned pays us $21,500. Does that seem reasonable?”
Murphy said: “I think where we go next is to [Town Manager] Maryanne [Crawford]. It’s probably not going to happen this year. It’s not in the budget. We want to get it teed up now so we can plan accordingly.”
There were some concerns about increased traffic in the area, especially with the church, and Water Superintendent John Breunig referred Murphy to an existing agreement regarding traffic and the use of the road between the Sewer Commission and Harbor Church.
“The church might like it,” said McNerney, “because there would be more parking for parishioners.”
Breunig filled in the commissioners on the results of his and Water Board Chair Brad Marthens’ meeting with the Town Council regarding the project the department has initiated to increase the supply of water in the summer.
The town has agreed to place a bond referendum on the warrant for Financial Town Meeting on May 1 in the amount of $3.1 million. Breunig and the commissioners want to stress that repayment of the bond will be solely the responsibility of members of the water district. “I urge you to support it,” he said.
“We desperately need it,” said Marthens.
There is an application at the federal level for grant funding for the project, which has a total cost of $5.6 million. Breunig said all the underwriting for the grant was complete and he was awaiting final word, but confident he would get a letter in time for FTM.
Breunig also reported that well six is “almost ready to go. I’m very happy with the pump test ... it performed wonderfully.”
Breunig does still need approval from the Department of Health. “We’re in a good place,” he said. “We’re in the final mile of the marathon, but sometimes the last mile is the longest.”