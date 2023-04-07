Easter Notes
By Rev. Peter Preiser, Harbor Church
In 1965, Bob Dylan released the music album: “Bringing It All Back Home.” A stand-out song from this opus was “It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding).” One line from the song that became worthy of inclusion in “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations,” is this: “He who is not busy being born is busy dying."
In interpreting this song, music critic and professor David Yaffe says of Dylan: “he [Dylan] knew that inspiration was episodic, that it was all too easy to become sick of yourself and all of your creations.” Most of us endure days when we feel like this; we become sick of ourselves, or sick of life itself. We find ourselves flailing against our many challenges, weary of our trials, or simply exhausted by the drudgery and routine of daily living.
“Death by a thousand cuts” refers to a form of torture and execution used in China until it was finally outlawed in the 20th century. It has become a figure of speech that means to be destroyed slowly by many small problems. If we allow them to, our many small problems can all add up to rob us of our joy in living. Numerous, tiny lacerations of the spirit can combine to make us feel like we are merely enduring existence, and not really living life to its fullest measure.
By contrast, the French have a phrase they call ‘Joie de Vivre.’ This expression is often used in English as well to express a cheerful enjoyment of life, an exultation of spirit. It can be a joy of conversation, joy of eating, joy of anything one might do… And joie de vivre may be seen as a joy of everything, a comprehensive joy, a philosophy of life, and a sentiment that involves one's whole being.
Easter embodies all this and more. It turns the inevitability of suffering and death into the promise of hope and new life. It can transform our birth into this earthly life, fraught with pain and sorrow and trials, into the possibility of a rebirth of the spirit every moment of every day. In his earthly life, death, and resurrection, Jesus demonstrated this. The author of the letter to the Hebrews in the New Testament writes: “Let us look to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross… and so came to the throne of God.”
Inspiration for abundant living abounds on our beautiful island. It can be captured in the infinitude of the ocean, the song of sea birds, and the breeze blowing through the beach grasses. For those of us who are on Block Island for Easter, it may also be found in the sunrise service at Spring House on Easter morning, in the harmonies of the Ecumenical Choir Concert at Harbor Church, and in the celebrations of our faith communities as we gather together to remember the Risen Christ. So, look all around you and find your inspiration; for anyone who strives to live in joy, every day can be Easter!
*****
The Moment
By Rev. Eletha Buote-Grieg, St. Ann’s by-the-Sea
The day began with unsettling unnamable feelings.
As time moved forward the feelings intensified.
Harsh questions and accusations filled Peter’s ears.
“Aren’t you one of them!” “No!” Keep moving. “I have seen you with him!” “No!” Push harder through the crowd. “I know you followed him.” “No!” Run, run, run as fast as you can!
The deed done. The tomb filled.
A man’s grief burned deeply in his soul.
Three haunting choices. How can one escape something within?
Run, run, run as fast as you can.
Choices. Bad choices. Irreparable choices. Unredeemable choices.
Swallowing the whole being into the belly of the whale.
Choices. Bad choices. A life not worth living.
The light of day, a break from the darkness of the night.
Crying women with a tall tale. An empty tomb. Terror takes hold again.
Run, run, run as fast as you can!
And there it was. An empty tomb. Disbelief. Confusion.
More stones laid on a heavy heart.
Run, run, run, go back to your safety zone.
In the upper room a soft breeze moved through the house.
And there he stood. No longer a slumping lifeless body hanging from a tree.
Peter dropped to his knees. Tears of deep regret flowed from his cheeks.
A breath of love enfolded him. Unspoken forgiveness given. Forgiveness received.
Love poured forth and filled a wretched soul.
Like an early bud crashing through frozen soil to new life.
Peter rose to his feet, and felt fully alive!
More alive than he had ever been.
No need to run, run, run ever again.
From that moment on Peter lived the resurrected life, embracing others with love and mercy.
He gave what he received. How does the resurrection affect your life? Does it lift you to your feet and tell you that bad choices are forgiven? Are you more alive today than you have ever been?
Happy Easter and happy blessing, Eletha
*****
The Crib and the Cross
By Rev. Joseph Protano, Pastor, St. Andrew Catholic Church
Dear island friends and visitors:
Over the pages of history, Christian scholars, poets and composers have compared the wood of the crib and the wood of the cross, the end of the beginning and the beginning of the end. The crib, a feeding trove for animals. The cross, an instrument of death for criminals. In one, life begins with all the hopes and dreams of young parents for their child. On the other, all the promises to come are dashed. The wood of the crib holds the Bread of Life. The wood of the cross hangs the promise of Life. The wood of the crib supports the admiration of parents, strangers and kings. The wood of the cross displays ignominy, hatred and failure. The crib, an auspicious beginning. The cross, a dead end.
But at the crib and at the cross stands the woman of Faith and strength. She believes the prophecy that her son is “the rise and fall of many.” She and her husband know the meaning of the name they called him, Jesus, Savior. And when the words rang out, “He is risen!” her response for all ages was and is, “Do whatever He tells you!”
Happy Easter! Alleluia!