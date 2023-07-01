Persephone's Café

Persephone's Café will be holding "dessert Night" during the weekly Thursday Night on Dodge events. 

The Town Council switched its role to Board of License Commissioners on June 21 to consider a liquor license request from Persephone’s, the coffee shop and café on Dodge Street. Owner Persephone Brown was asking for six F1 licenses.

At the request of First Warden Keith Stover, Town Clerk Millie McGinness explained that an F1 license allows for “the service of beer, wine and spirits for a period of 19 hours. Further, the liquor must be purchased from a retail establishment, rather than wholesale.