The Town Council switched its role to Board of License Commissioners on June 21 to consider a liquor license request from Persephone’s, the coffee shop and café on Dodge Street. Owner Persephone Brown was asking for six F1 licenses.
At the request of First Warden Keith Stover, Town Clerk Millie McGinness explained that an F1 license allows for “the service of beer, wine and spirits for a period of 19 hours. Further, the liquor must be purchased from a retail establishment, rather than wholesale.
Representing Brown was Kayleigh Bernier, who told the council that the licenses were for “dessert nights,” which are held during the weekly, summertime Thursday Night on Dodge Street events.
The café would like to offer its customers espresso drinks with alcohol to have with dessert.
Thursday Night on Dodge started a few years ago when businesses in the area decided to stay open later and hold family-friendly events. The Island Free Library has even joined in the fun, holding special programs on Thursday evenings. Persephone’s is asking for six licenses because the event will be held six times, on Thursday nights starting on July 6, and going through August 10.
According to Persephone’s request, activities will include “arts, wares, games, and activities.”
“I think those Thursday nights on Dodge Street have been a real success,” said First Warden Keith Stover. “I feel like the level of success there gives me a level of confidence.”
Stover made a motion to approve the licenses, and then the discussion began.
Councilor Neal Murphy asked if, as a matter of caution, if they should only approve the first license and “see if it works, and then revisit the other ones.”
“Do they have to apply for all of them at once?” asked Councilor Molly O’Neill.
“My only comment is, there’s not a lot of time between these. It’s every week,” said Second Warden Sven Risom. An area of big concern for the council is the proliferation of violations of the open container laws.
Councilor Martha Ball said it might be hard to control with people walking between places. “I know it happens a lot on the front street with people who have no idea of the law.”
Murphy asked how the drinks would be served, and if they would be in paper cups.
“No,” said Bernier. “I think they’re buying some nice glassware.”
Murphy thought that was good, otherwise it would look like people were simply walking around with a cup of coffee.
“We’re also putting a limit on the number people can order. Two, and that’s it,” said Bernier.
It was suggested that the council approve licenses for the first two Thursday night events, and to have the applicants come back to the council for the July 19 meeting for the rest of them – depending on how things went. The two licenses were approved.
When the meeting moved on to the public comment section, Bill McCombe, who is head of security at Interstate Navigation, said he had met with Police Chief John Lynch the day before “about your issues.” McCombe said signs would be put up on the boats informing people that there was no drinking in public on the island.
“I really appreciate it,” said Stover.
“Would you be willing to share with the New London ferry as well?” asked Murphy.
McCombe said that was where he had got the idea.