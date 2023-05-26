Beginning on Memorial Day weekend, Tori Jones Studio will present a month-long show on the art of quilt-making titled “The Work of Her Hands.” In collaboration with Jennifer Rho of Flying Geese - a platform dedicated to showcasing the artistry and workmanship of antique quilts, Tori has curated and framed late 19th and early 20th century patchwork textiles to bring attention to the invisible work of women’s hands and their largely hidden contribution to art.
Through a combination of everyday craftsmanship and striking beauty, resourcefulness and innovation, quilts carry a magical power. They offer comfort and protection, but are also vested with a deeper meaning: they speak for the historically unheard and chronicle the daily experiences of women excluded from textbooks. Quilts also take on the role of history keeper as they are often handed down in families, from one generation to the next.