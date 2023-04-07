Tourism Council April 2023

Members of the B.I. Tourism Council from left to right: Logan Mott Chase, Neal Murphy, Kristine Peterson, Julie Natalizia, Jen Huggins, and Julie Kiley. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Members of the Block Island Tourism Council went through their list of applicants for community funding support and whittled down the total requested amount of $237,351 to almost $80,000 on Friday, March 31. Earlier in the week, the council met twice to let the applicants present their ideas.

While some groups received what they requested, the Tourism Council made significant cuts to some, including the Old Harbor Task Force.