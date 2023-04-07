Members of the Block Island Tourism Council went through their list of applicants for community funding support and whittled down the total requested amount of $237,351 to almost $80,000 on Friday, March 31. Earlier in the week, the council met twice to let the applicants present their ideas.
While some groups received what they requested, the Tourism Council made significant cuts to some, including the Old Harbor Task Force.
The Old Harbor Task Force had asked for $100 for four, white light-strings for the annual Lobster Pot Tree, which the council was happy to fund. What they did not wish to fund was another two sets of Big Belly solar trash cans at a price tag of $22,500. Tourism Treasurer Julie Natalizia said the council had funded a full set last year.
Tourism Director Jessica Willi said, “The set we paid for last year hasn’t arrived yet.”
With two additional trash cans on their way, Tourism Vice-Chair Logan Mott Chase, who was conducting the meeting, said, “I feel okay sitting this one out.”
While some commented that they would like to see more trash cans in other places, such as New Harbor and at the beaches, they were reminded that the Old Harbor Task Force was only responsible for the downtown area and that OHTF Chair Margie Comings had told them that according to Highways Department Superintendent Mike Shea, the beaches were not good places for the Big Bellies because sand can clog the interior mechanisms.
The Block Island Maritime Institute saw its request cut in half from $10,000 to $5,000. The application was for an outdoor shading system that would protect the fish tanks in back of the building, as well as visitors, from the sun.
“I think the shading system is great,” said Willi, “But anything inside, no.” She reminded them that last year the council gave BIMI $5000 towards the tanks. The money for BIMI was contingent on getting Historic District Commission approval, which they did on April 3.
A first-time request came from Block Island Health Services. In presenting the request, Chief Operating Officer of BIHS, Alison Warfel told the council that they had received a grant for a pilot program whereby there would be a third medical provider hired for the summer to provide urgent care on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. While the grant covers the cost of the provider, it doesn’t cover support staff, thus the request of $20,000.
During her presentation on March 27, Warfel told the council that between May and September, 80 percent of the visits to the medical center were for urgent care, and 60 percent of those are not residents. “It’s the dark side of medicine,” said Warfel.
While one member of the council immediately said “no,” on March 31, another said “I feel like it’s funding the safety of tourists.”
Willi said, “One of the more common questions I get is ‘what is the availability of emergency services?’”
“We can not discount the impact [of tourists on the Medical Center]” said council member Kristine Peterson.
The council decided to provide the medical center with $10,000.
Another first-time request came from ConserFest. ConserFest founder Cameron Greenlee told the council that the festival was started in 2008 and that they run “a festival that promotes stewardship.” He added that although they had been in a hiatus due to covid, the 2019 festival drew 600 people.
Greenlee’s $12,500 request was to help cover the cost of the headline bands, sound equipment rental, and merchandise. “There’s a great need for updating our tent,” he added.
The Tourism Council was not interested in contributing to the purchase of merchandise, but they did like the idea of sponsoring a band and agreed to provide $2,000 for that purpose.
When the Visitors Center request for $95,000 came up, Mott Chase said she would “like to put this off,” in favor of having some kind of joint meeting with the Town Council. During his presentation on March 27, Block Island Chamber of Commerce Director Chris Crawford, who also serves as the “de facto” head of the Visitors Center, (which is separately incorporated), admitted it was an “ambitious request.”
The Tourism Council used to share office space with the chamber until they moved their office up to the airport; however the Tourism Council’s website still lists a phone number for questions about visiting Block Island on their “contact” page that rings in the Chamber/Visitors Center office.
During the summer season, the Visitors Center is staffed seven days per week, and Crawford said they are “seeing a big increase in international visitors.”
Crawford added: “We want to work in a partnership with you to do things together.”
Among Crawford’s ideas are to utilize their app for messaging, which he said could be used “very cleverly” to communicate things in multiple languages, such as that there are no open containers allowed on the island. He’d also like to open up the bathrooms, with heat, all year long. “We have people going behind our building every day in winter,” he said.
Last year the Tourism Council contributed $15,000 for the Visitors Center. On March 31, Willi said “theoretically” that money was going to staff the center.
“We need a visitors center,” said member Julie Kiley.
“That [building] has to be a visitors center,” said Willi. “It’s in the lease.” She explained that the town owns the building, but Interstate Navigation owns the land it sits on.
The town “charges” $10,000 per year to lease the building, but then forgives the same amount as its contribution towards having a visitors center.
The Tourism Council agreed to fund the Visitors Center with $15,000 for the time being, although Mott Chase said “I propose not voting on it until we have a meeting [with the Town Council].”
Double Ender Celebrations asked for $22,500 to assist with costs of the Fourth of July fireworks, which, once again will be shot off from a barge off Crescent Beach, not from the beach itself. The Tourism Council agreed to contribute $20,000.
The Island Free Library had come in with a big request. Library Director Kristin Baumann is planning an author event with the award-winning and highly regarded author Jacqueline Woodson on Saturday, June 3. The contract cost for Woodson is $25,000, and Baumann said she had already received a grant of $6000. She requested $12,000 from the Tourism Council, which was approved.
Willi said that originally Baumann wanted to have the event mid-summer, but that she had encouraged her to do it at a quieter time as a boost to tourism in the shoulder seasons.
“We’ve never given them anything,” said Natalizia.
“And it’s a rock star author,” said Mott Chase.
Groups that for the most part received what they asked for include the Harbor Church for a live Christmas tree instead of replacing an aging artificial one; Tunes by the Dunes to start a participatory music program; The Block Island Gardeners, Soundwaves, and Blues on the Block. The Town of New Shoreham’s request for $5,500 for extra hours for the road crew to pick up trash was honored, but the Tourist Council made it clear that they would like to see this expense picked up by the town, if not this year, then next.
Last year was the first year of the extra trash collection and it was an experiment that all involved agreed was a success. “I never heard so many nice things said about the Tourism Council based on that one thing,” said Willi.
The Tourism Council declined to assist any of the groups with “messaging” or advertising, so Spring Street Gallery, the Block Island Historical Society, Queer Block Island and the town did not receive the portion of the funds they requested for those purposes.