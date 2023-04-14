Thomas Property 2023

The replacement of the Thomas property across from the Block Island School will be the subject of a $1 million bond issue. (Photo: R. Meyer)

The Town of New Shoreham budget season is drawing to a close with just one more final public hearing to be held by the Town Council on Monday, April 17 and a “warrant adoption” on April 19. The budget then goes to Financial Town Meeting on Monday, May 1 for voter approval.

So far there has been little in the way of fireworks this season. The budget overall will increase by 4.7 percent ($804,812), and the tax levy will increase by four percent, the maximum amount allowable by state law.