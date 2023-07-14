Mopeds on the sidewalk

Parking is indeed a problem on Block Island and one that the town is trying to address, but that doesn’t mean total creativity is allowed, as moped renters demonstrated late last week by parking on the sidewalk on Dodge Street. (Photo: R. Meyer)

The agenda for the July 3 Town Council meeting indicated that three separate items were to be discussed in closed session: an errant stone wall, and two items related to collective bargaining.

The inclusion of the stone wall, that, it is alleged, was built on town property was an error, according to First Warden Keith Stover, who also took full responsibility for it.