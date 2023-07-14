The agenda for the July 3 Town Council meeting indicated that three separate items were to be discussed in closed session: an errant stone wall, and two items related to collective bargaining.
The inclusion of the stone wall, that, it is alleged, was built on town property was an error, according to First Warden Keith Stover, who also took full responsibility for it.
The wall in question is at Mansion Beach, in the upper entrance to the parking lot, (Plat 3, Lot 128), and despite the item having been slated for a closed session on the agenda, the owner of the wall, Mike Anderson, addressed the council in open session.
Anderson said that the error in placement was discovered during construction, and that Town Facilities Manager (evidently in his role as building official) had given him the okay to finish it. “It was half built when we had the conversation,” said Anderson. Then, he said, he received a certified letter from the town.
Anderson went on explaining the situation, and the cost for rectifying it. He said it “looked good” and couldn’t be seen from the road. “In my humble opinion, that wall is not hurting anyone.”
“This has been really helpful,” said Stover. “I appreciate your coming. Because the solicitor’s involved, I don’t want you to think we’re disrespecting you in doing a Q and A. We just have to be careful…What I can tell you, I think it’s fair to say [Solicitor] Nick [Solitro] did pass along, verbatim, what you just said ... It’s in Nick’s hands, and we’ll figure out what’s next.”
When the council came out of closed session, Stover reiterated that the stone wall item had been placed on the agenda in error and was not discussed.
There was however, one vote taken in closed session, which was to approve a memorandum of agreement between the Town of New Shoreham, Rhode Island (“Town”) and RI Council 94, AFSCME, AFL-CIO Local 2855/ the New Shoreham Employees’ Association (“Union”).
The matter involves an employee who worked for the Harbors Department in the summer and then was hired as a police dispatcher. The union then filed a letter of grievance in January 2023, because the employee was not a member of the collective bargaining unit.
For its part, the town submitted that “its actions were at all times lawful and in conformance with the Parties’ collective bargaining unit.”
The memo says that the town “agrees to hire Phillip Trudel (Employee) as a fulltime, permanent employee, such that he is covered by the CBA and eligible to receive benefits available to full-time, permanent employees covered by the CBA, including health insurance benefits in accordance with the terms of Article 18 of the CBA.”
“The town intends to assign the Employee to work as an assistant harbor master during the summer season, and the Union acknowledges the Town’s authority to assign the Employee to work police dispatch or such other duties as the Town deems appropriate to fill the Employee’s work schedule throughout the year.”
While there are other stipulations, the last item includes the language that “The parties agree that this MOA shall not constitute a practice or precedent…”
In other matters, the council approved an employment contract for Mike Shea in his new role of Director of Public Works, which, Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said, was modeled after the contracts for other town department heads.
While meeting as the Board of License Commissioners, the council agreed to extend the time period for which The Martucci Group did not need to sell liquor without endangering their liquor license. TMG is the new owner of the Finn’s building, and “T.J.” Martucci wrote to the council that “the amount of work, damage and rot (sins) within the building FAR FAR exceeded even my worst fears.”
The council agreed to extend the period the as-yet-unnamed restaurant could remain closed until the end of the licensing year, which ends on the last day of November.
The Town Council also met on Friday, July 7, for a closed session to discuss potential litigation against Ballard’s Beach Resort as a result of the recent Cease and Desist order issued to the venue by the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council. When they emerged from closed session, they sealed the minutes and declared that no votes had been taken. There was no action taken in open session, either.
Ballard’s deadline to apply for assents with the CRMC is July 14, per the order.