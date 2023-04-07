Parking on Old Town Road

Parking on Old Town Road last July prompted the town to up No Parking signs. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Town Council member Neal Murphy has taken a deep dive into the issues surrounding parking on the island, particularly in the downtown area of Old Harbor. At the council’s meeting on April 3, he presented his detailed findings.

“This is just to set the stage since the last presentation,” Murphy said. “The ask was to come back with recommendations that we could potentially get in place for this year. It was not meant to be a future, holistic state. That will be worked on.”