Town Council member Neal Murphy has taken a deep dive into the issues surrounding parking on the island, particularly in the downtown area of Old Harbor. At the council’s meeting on April 3, he presented his detailed findings.
“This is just to set the stage since the last presentation,” Murphy said. “The ask was to come back with recommendations that we could potentially get in place for this year. It was not meant to be a future, holistic state. That will be worked on.”
One source of confusion is often which roads are owned by the state, and which are owned by the town. Those were clarified with the help of Highways Superintendent Mike Shea and are listed in Murphy’s presentation document. Then the question becomes, what does the town have the right to do as far as signage and enforcement on state roads?
Murphy said, “We have the ability to create hourly parking, or no-parking restrictions anywhere on state roads. We can ticket cars in violation of local ordinances...and we can also raise or change ticket prices without going to the state.”
Other changes need to be proposed to the state Traffic Commission and Murphy indicated the commission was willing to “work with us fairly quickly.” He also said that former New Shoreham Police Chief Matt Moynihan was going to be on the commission, so the fact that he was familiar with the local roads and problems would be a plus. If any traffic studies are need, the commission will cover the cost.
Some of the next steps include looking at the existing parking ordinances in the town, and documenting current signage as to areas designated in different ways, such as no parking, limited parking, and handicapped parking.
Any changes to the ordinances will need to go through the usual process of drafting, posting, advertising, and public hearings. While it was hoped that some of the changes could be implemented by Memorial Day weekend, Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said later in the meeting that early June was more realistic.
Murphy also looked into the “anecdotal” beliefs that have come up regarding parking and attempted to determine their validity. He put together a table of parking violations issued, voided, and collected over the past four years to answer the question “Is parking enforced?”
In 2019, 625 tickets were issued. In 2020 there were 510, and in 2021, 552. However, for 2022, the number dropped substantially to only 271. Murphy’s conclusion to the question of enforcement and collection: “The fact is we do. There is a process in place.” But, in terms of the number of people that complained about parking enforcement last summer, “they may be right,” he said.
Late last summer, after several complaints about people parking in the shoulder along the portion of Old Town Road between the Historical Society and Chapel Street, the town put up “No Parking” signs.
“People believed those were mostly workers, so it just moved the problem elsewhere,” said Murphy.
Councilor Martha Ball asked if the Police Department had any numbers on the percentage of tickets issued to cars with Rhode Island versus out-of-state plates.
“It’s a very manual process,” said Murphy of getting the data. “The chief had said there’s no good way to pull the data.”
“It’s all Connecticut,” said Ball, wryly.
Several options to alleviate some of the problems have been bantered about, from raising ticket prices to booting cars. “And this is where the town needs to start thinking,” said Murphy.
Having a tow lot at the airport is already being worked on. Crawford said she had been speaking with Rhode Island Airport Corporation about that, but any plans would need to be reviewed by the Federal Aviation Administration. “So unfortunately, it’s taking more time than we hoped.”
Other ideas involve “multiple ticketing,” whereby someone can get more than one ticket for parking in the same spot for more than the designated time, escalating ticket prices when fees are not paid on time, and raising the base price of a ticket from $20 to something else.
Councilor Molly O’Neill said that places like Newport will have different amounts depending on the transgression, with higher fees for parking in a handicapped area, for example.
Towards the end of the discussion, First Warden Keith Stover said they had identified six things, five with potential ordinance changes. “Those are all worthy of ongoing conversation.”
“Without the ordinance, there’s no enforcement,” said Crawford.