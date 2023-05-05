Town Hall

The Town Council breezed through its first agenda items on Tuesday before honing in on the subject of people living on boats.

But first, during public comment, Councilor Molly O’Neill made the announcement that U.S. Congressman Seth Magaziner, who last year won his election to replace the retiring Jim Langevin, will be visiting the island next week. Magaziner will be holding a “Town Hall” style meeting with the general public on Monday, May 8, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Town Hall on Old Town Road.