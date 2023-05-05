The Town Council breezed through its first agenda items on Tuesday before honing in on the subject of people living on boats.
But first, during public comment, Councilor Molly O’Neill made the announcement that U.S. Congressman Seth Magaziner, who last year won his election to replace the retiring Jim Langevin, will be visiting the island next week. Magaziner will be holding a “Town Hall” style meeting with the general public on Monday, May 8, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Town Hall on Old Town Road.
A date was set for a public hearing on a proposed New Shoreham General Ordinance regarding prohibiting the consumption of cannabis in public. The right to form such an ordinance was given to towns when recreational marijuana use was approved by the State of Rhode Island. That public hearing will take place on June 5.
Acting as the Board of License Commissioners, the council granted the Block Island Pizza Pie Company an outdoor entertainment for this season. The restaurant is envisioning one to two acoustic guitar players, and perhaps a vocalist. “It’s something we might like to do, so we’re going for the license, said Matt King, representing the restaurant.
Councilor Neal Murphy recalled complaints last summer about the amount of noise in the evenings around Bridgegate Square and reminded people that there were decibels limits, and if someone had a complaint, they should call the Police Department.
First Warden Keith Stover said “My take on this is that it is already an area that has [a lot of live music], and so I don’t feel like we’re introducing something...so I’m comfortable with it, particularly since we haven’t heard anything from abutters.”
After the vote approving the license, Stover added, joking, “Matt, it better be good music.”
The Council also approved an agreement with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for the town to provide maintenance services at Mohegan Bluffs that would include “regular litter and trash removal, grading and patching of parking lots and circulation roads, and necessary repair or replacement of guardrails, signage, grass mowing, trail maintenance including maintaining pedestrian trails and paths and control of vegetation to protect and conserve the habitat and ensure and improve public access.”
The agreement will be in effect for five years at a cost to the DEM of $100,000. Stover said, “It’s important to call it out as a real positive.”
Verizon Wireless has made a request to the town to allow a “wireless telecommunications facility” at the Transfer Station as one of several parcels they are considering. The company’s letter says: “As it currently stands, there is very little coverage towards the north of the island.”
Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said she wanted to consult with the Town Council before committing any staff time “to see exactly what they want.” However, she said Town Clerk Millie McGinness “pulled the deed.” One of the items, number six, “leads me to believe we can’t allow such a thing on the property because it specifically says no structure of any kind shall be erected except fencing and a caretaker’s building.”
Stover had questions about the impact that broadband might have on the need for additional cell service. “Does it obviate the need for an expanded number of towers? The other is...when I drive around with my cell phone the south side is where” better cell service is needed. It was, he said a matter of public safety.
Second Warden Sven Risom said that part of the conversation should be about the old telephone poles that are still around because the Verizon wires have not yet been transferred to the new poles. He also questioned the need for additional cell service on the northern part of the island.
Resident David Lewis noted that the west side of the island also had very poor service. “I didn’t mean to be geographically insensitive,” said Stover.
Harbormaster Kate McConville presented matters that were of concern to herself and the Harbors Committee to prohibit “live-on-boards in the waters of Old Harbor from November 1 to May 1” and to require “live-on-boards in the waters of the Town of New Shoreham to carry liability, hull and environmental insurance.”
There was also the question as to how best to define “live-on-board” when it came to the number of nights the people were living on their boats.
“It’s not our intention to modify the definition,” said McConville. “What I would like to see – unfortunately we do not have water or pump-out in Old Harbor from mid-November to May. I think it’s unsanitary.
She also pointed out that the Old Harbor site was a commercial dock. “I don’t want to take housing away from anyone, but I don’t think that is the purpose. And I find it unsanitary.”
The discussion was long and varied, and will be continued as it could involve both ordinance changes and policy changes. Crawford will work with McConville on drafting more specific language to accomplish the goals.