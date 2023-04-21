Tweaks were made to the Town of New Shoreham’s budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1 on Monday, April 17, paving the way for a warrant adoption by the council on April 19 and then approval by the voters at Financial Town Meeting on May 1.
Monday, Town Manager Maryanne Crawford and Finance Director Amy Land presented the council with some last minute changes that decreased the operating budget by $18,805. Those changes came from an increase in the wage, payroll taxes, and benefits line for the director of human services, along with a decrease to the budget line for a human resources director of $46,010.
According to the memo prepared by Land, this is because the town would “defer staff hiring, fund $40,000 for consultant work during FY24 around human resources, organization, personnel topics.”
Town Council member Neal Murphy said: “So, the greatest asset of any company is its people...$40,000 doesn’t get you much in consulting.” Then he asked if the net decrease in the budget goes “to the bottom line.”
Crawford replied, “We leave that up to the council.”
“Do you feel like you can get a good start for 40 grand?” asked First Warden Keith Stover.
“I do,” said Crawford, pointing out that there was a compensation study on the agenda for the council’s next meeting.
When taking comments from the public, Chair of the Sea Level Rise Committee, Judy Gray got up to speak. “I’ve been reading agendas and said ‘where does Sea Level Rise fit in?’” She went on to say that the SLR Committee “needs a budget line item. $1,000 can cover a couple of meetings.”
Gray explained that the SLR Committee wanted to hold a community meeting on June 6. “Committee members are footing that bill, which is fine, but it’s not sustainable.” Additionally, there might be other community meetings that could need “educational engagement tools.” These might include maps, training in the use of storm tools for real estate professionals, planners, and others. “We would really love to deploy tide rulers at unique places” such as at the Block Island Maritime Institute dock and Mosquito Beach. Future needs, Gray said, could include consultants, designs, engineering solutions and matching funds for grants. Her list included dune enhancement “for vehicles to go up and over [the dunes], not through. You’ll hear more from us on this. And the big-ticket item, which is the beach pavilion.”
After listing more ideas that varied from interest in slip-lining sewer pipes to prevent seepage and public electric vehicle stations, Gray said: “The main thing is, we’re not sure where we fit into the budget.”
“So first I want to say, [this is] not the last meeting,” said Councilor Molly O’ Neill. “Financial Town Meeting is coming. How much do these things cost, like tide rulers?”
“A few thousand? We could even do it ourselves, said Gray.
“It’s a matter of figuring out if it goes in this budget or it’s a next-year thing,” said O’Neill.
“It’s sort of the first step in needing to normalize,” said Stover, “and take a first step as central to our planning and decision making.”
“I have a very specific agenda,” said Gray. “I want everyone on Block Island to think about sea level rise in everything you do.” She said it should be a point of consideration for boards like the Historic District Commission, Planning, and Zoning. “I want to get under your skin and be tickling you all the way along. This is an important issue.”
“I don’t think any committee has a line item [in the budget]” said Second Warden Sven Risom.
“Senior Advisory has one,” said O’Neill.
“It’s not ideal, and it’s not how we prefer to structure those kinds of activities,” said Land. “Senior Advisory has been structured that way as transitional.” She went on to say that the things Gray was asking for could be fit into the budget in other ways, such as through line items in various town departments.
“As long as I have a place to go,” said Gray.
“I’m just going to say this because it drives me crazy,” said Councilor Martha Ball. “Increasingly, we have this committee, this committee, this committee. We have a Conservation Commission. We have a Planning Board. We have a lot of places where these things fit in. And everyone has their own committee.”
“Right now, about 10 towns in Rhode Island are forming sea level rise or climate change committees,” said Risom.
“Shouldn’t this be part of Planning?” asked Ball. “Shouldn’t it be part of Conservation? Shouldn’t these all be working together?”
“If you want to fund Sea Level Rise, don’t worry about where it will be in the budget,” said Crawford. “Amy and I already had this discussion. We think at this point, just put it in Boards and Commissions.”
“Just to be clear,” said Risom, “I’m on the Sea Lever Rise Committee, but there are lots of people coming in” with specific requests for projects.
After more discussion, Stover said, “There’s the beginning of a project to educate the public about tide levels...and I think throwing a few thousand dollars into a line item in Board and Commissions for Sea Level Rise is at least a place-holder and assertion that it’s important, and that we’re not running, but we’re walking.”
Each councilor had the opportunity to weigh in as to whether they thought a portion of the $18,805 should go back into any particular department or committee’s budget. There was consideration of additional community service officers for the police department, renovations to the public safety dispatch office, and the budget of the Senior Advisory Committee.
“If there’s something that continues to draw my eye, it’s the reduction in CSOs,” said Stover. “I think it continued to draw my eye because of last summer and a public safety perspective...and overlaying that with the work of parking enforcement.”
Last year there were eight CSOs. “It dropped down to six at the recommendation of the police chief working with the police staff...they think six is a more manageable number to work with,” said Crawford.
Changing the subject, Risom said, “A subject that has gnawed at me for years is the North Light. If I had one area that I think is underfunded and strapped, it’s the North Light.”
“I had thought we were on a path there,” said Stover, alluding to the funds for the lighthouse in the capital budget.
Others asked if the light would be open to the public this summer after being closed during covid and then last year because of staffing issues.
“I think we should get it open again,” said Ball.
Crawford said that the town would advertise for workers to staff the lighthouse.
As for the Senior Advisory Committee, O’Neill said, “I would like to more fully fund the Senior Advisory Committee.” She pointed out that they received $19,400 less than what they requested. “They had some good plans and very clearly thought out goals.”
“Amy and I discussed this,” said Crawford, “and bringing it back and...we said ‘let’s hold off until next year. But, I want to be clear to the council….it will be under the discretion of the human services director.”
As the town has just hired a full-time human services director, Stover said: “My feeling is we’re making an historic investment in human services this year and it’s an investment.”
Crawford pointed out that even though the Senior Advisory did not receive their full request, they did get a 14-percent increase over the previous year.
“Then I would make a motion to place the remainder in contingencies,” said Stover.
In the end, the council added $2,000 to the budget for the Sea Level Rise Committee and the remainder of the $18,805 into the contingency line. Then as they were closing in, Stover said “I made a mistake and forgot to bring up something. It’s the generator at the medical center.”
The generator is estimated to cost $125,000 and a conversation followed on how to fund it, and whether it would be supported by grant money.
Land suggested “down-streaming it” for the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.
A “clean budget” reflecting the final amendments can be found on the town’s Clerk Base page under the agenda for the April 19 Town Council meeting.