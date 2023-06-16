What should be the role of the New Shoreham Police Advisory Commission going forward? was the topic of a joint meeting on June 13 between that board and the Town Council. It was, as First Warden Keith Stover put it, “a meeting that has been put off and rescheduled a number of times.”
“[Councilor Molly O’Neill] and I were the culprits that started this, since we were on the Charter Review Commission,” said Stover, referring to the reformation of a committee that had been eliminated years ago. Saying that he was “going to be as kind as possible,” he said when the decision was made to bring back the committee, in some form, “we were at a point when there was a real breakdown in [police] communication with the community... and there didn’t seem to be a forum where that could occur.”
Stover said he had been talking with former Town Council member Kim Gaffett and added that “The Police Advisory Commission was never created unless there was a desire to get rid of the chief.” Instead, Stover said the changed language in the charter was “an attempt to change the mission and make it a communication forum... where the chief and members of the public get together four times per year.”
“I have always had grave reservations about this,” said Councilor Martha Ball. In the first town charter, Ball said, “the Police Commission had a much larger role...it’s simply not what it used to be.”
“I served on the Police Advisory for the first year,” said O’Neill. “It took a little time to find our footing, but we got tremendous feedback from the public.”
In speaking about the role of the commission going forward, Second Warden Sven Risom said “How do we make it as helpful as we can to the town and the chief?”
Police Advisory Chair Jim Hinthorn said that when O’Neill was on the PAC she received a lot of feedback from people on problems in town that they wanted to have addressed. And, he said, “We did pull off a survey,” that identified four issues. Those were mopeds, bad behavior, traffic, and parking.
Now, there are “three specific things,” he would like to see going forward. The first is to get a “police log off the ground. We can’t seem to get that done,” he said. Secondly, he feels that it would be appropriate for a member of the PAC to be on future search committees for a police chief. Lastly, he wanted to be involved in the budget process.
These are all things that can be appropriate for a police commission. Chief John Lynch said that he had formerly served for a commission that was involved in budgets and hiring, but there was no town manager. Ball said that originally when New Shoreham’s commission did those things, there was also no town manager.
“My opinion is,” said PAC member John Spier, “is everyone’s busy. When things are going well...I don’t have a problem with meeting quarterly – I don’t have a problem being in stand-by mode...I don’t think we have a job to go looking for.”
Carolyn Collins, also a PAC member, felt that the members of the committee were a good reflection of the community.
“We’re out there,” she said. “We’re approachable.” She too was fine with meeting quarterly. “It’s a great format for communication and we don’t have to be doing anything more.” PAC Vice-Chair Andy Transue, who was on the Police Commission in the late 1980s and early 1900s, said, “I’ve been kind of disappointed we haven’t had any responsibility...but I kind of agree with John – be in reserve.” He added that “I have a gut feeling this is going to be a better year.” “One of the goals,” said O’Neill of the Charter Committee was, “we didn’t want to only have a police commission when there was trouble.” Risom said that communication with the police department was also about “positives, and asking “how can we help?” He also said there would be times when “we need intense communication.” As an example, he noted the use of social media by former Chief Matthew Moynihan, who served for a year and left last May, that was effective in getting a message out that violating the rules around riding mopeds could get your moped confiscated.
Regarding the role of the commission going forward, “I’ll take a little contrary position. I think there’s more we can do,” said Hinthorn. “Maybe the council should consider a dotted-line relationship between the chief and the Police Advisory Commission.” He added that he wasn’t envisioning a supervisory role, but “there’s a stronger role we can play, and not just when there’s a problem...I’m just not comfortable with the pacifist role.”
A ‘dotted line’ is a term used in organizational charts for when an employee has, besides just a direct manager, a secondary manager they report to indirectly.
“I would not support the use of a dotted line,” said Stover.
As for Hinthorn’s desire to have a police log, Ball said: “I have never understood the fascination with the police log.” She added that although some thought it was funny, the world had changed with internet and social media. One of the problems, she said was lack of follow-up with how a case turned out. “I don’t think it serves a constructive purpose.”
“I am not in favor of a police log,” said Risom, but was in favor of “getting out the word that action is being taken.”
“I’m in favor of it, said Transue. “There’s no evidence for the visitor that the police” are enforcing rules. “Even islanders say, ‘what are the cops doing?’” He wasn’t in support of disclosing names in a police log though.
“We did use to get monthly police reports,” said Ball, leading to a discussion on the value of police statistics being made public.
Collins gave an example of someone overhearing a young person on the ferry remarking that Block Island was wonderful because it was “lawless.” “It’s lawless – that’s not what you want to hear,” she said.
Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said the council used to have a monthly report, but that they had found “the database was not what we thought.”
“I think crime statistics” is the way to go, said Stover, summing up the discussion.
Most seemed to agree that statistics regarding the number of incidents, arrests, and tickets issued would be an effective way to get the word out that infractions do have consequences. Ball added that in the absence of communications, other avenues take over, such as social media pages about the island where people answer visitors’ questions, without always actually knowing the correct answer to them.
Resident David Lewis added that “statistics done properly can be an avenue for taking action.” Or not. Sometimes the statistics could indicate that there is no need to take a particular action, he said. Additionally, statistics can be useful in backing up requests for grants and such, Lewis said, using the recent grant of $2 million secured by Block Island Health Services as an example.
“I think it will be very interesting to see the results,” said Risom.