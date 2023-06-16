New Shoreham Police Department

The New Shoreham Police Department and Fire Barn.

What should be the role of the New Shoreham Police Advisory Commission going forward? was the topic of a joint meeting on June 13 between that board and the Town Council. It was, as First Warden Keith Stover put it, “a meeting that has been put off and rescheduled a number of times.”

“[Councilor Molly O’Neill] and I were the culprits that started this, since we were on the Charter Review Commission,” said Stover, referring to the reformation of a committee that had been eliminated years ago. Saying that he was “going to be as kind as possible,” he said when the decision was made to bring back the committee, in some form, “we were at a point when there was a real breakdown in [police] communication with the community... and there didn’t seem to be a forum where that could occur.”