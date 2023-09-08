The Empire Theatre

The Empire Theatre earlier this summer.

Despite the shock and pause in life created by the fire at the Harborside Inn three weeks ago, the machinations of town government go on. At a Town Council meeting on August 16, before the fire, the council went through a lengthy agenda that incorporated many diverse topics.

The meeting started off with a closed session to discuss litigation between the Town of New Shoreham and Empire Productions, Inc., the owner of the building that houses the Empire Theatre. Earlier this year, Empire owner Gary Pollard sought an amendment to the zoning ordinances to allow for game rooms or arcades to be a permitted use on Block Island.