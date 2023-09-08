Despite the shock and pause in life created by the fire at the Harborside Inn three weeks ago, the machinations of town government go on. At a Town Council meeting on August 16, before the fire, the council went through a lengthy agenda that incorporated many diverse topics.
The meeting started off with a closed session to discuss litigation between the Town of New Shoreham and Empire Productions, Inc., the owner of the building that houses the Empire Theatre. Earlier this year, Empire owner Gary Pollard sought an amendment to the zoning ordinances to allow for game rooms or arcades to be a permitted use on Block Island.
Although the ordinance change was considered, it did not pass, and Pollard went ahead and installed an arcade that included 14 games inside the theater. He did not apply for or obtain licenses for the games as required by law.
The town sought injunctive relief in court and prevailed, and the arcade has not been operating, although the games have not been removed.
When the council came out of closed session, First Warden Keith Stover first made a motion to seal the minutes and then announced that a vote had been taken. It was, said Stover, “A motion to respond to Mr. Pollard’s attorney to tell him that the operation of the games for free is still the operation of games in violation of the town’s ordinance.” The motion was passed, 4 to 0, with Councilor Martha Ball recused.
A bit later, during the open session of the meeting, the council had a public hearing on an ordinance change that would amend the language regarding New Shoreham Zoning Ordinance Section 602, Administration, Enforcement and Duties.
Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said the change was specific mainly to the issuing of notices of violation. It incorporates language to change Zoning Officer to Zoning Official and to add “or their designee” in several places. Crawford said that the town has a small staff and sometimes “they need to recuse themselves from a matter. We experienced that recently.”
“Makes perfect sense to me,” said Councilor Neal Murphy.
There was some discussion around the need for proper documentation, which Crawford said she would leave up to Zoning Official Jenn Brady and head of the Department of Public Works, Mike Shea.
The ordinance change was passed unanimously by the five-member council.
Next was a discussion on fall planning. At a previous meeting, the council had discussed making a list of things they felt need further discussion that they would take up starting in September. Of the agenda item, Stover said, “This could have said ‘we have a lot of stuff to do.’” He added that “this is not intended to be an exhaustive list.”
On the initial list were property tax classification, short-term rentals, traffic and transportation, housing, parking, and an update to the building and zoning ordinances.
Stover said the property tax classifications was “a very important one. We worked hard to get the rights to do what every other town in Rhode Island does.”
Currently, the tax structure in New Shoreham is the same for every type of property – residential and commercial. In the last legislative session of the state, legislation was passed to give the town the authority to change the classifications. Stover asked Crawford and town Finance Director Amy Land to provide a description of what other towns “were doing on this.”
Land said, “We started that backbone earlier.”
Regarding building and zoning, Stover asked, “Does it all still hang together?”
Councilor Martha Ball, who is also a member of the Historic District Commission, said that various things had been added over the years to the zoning ordinances. “One major rewrite was to conform to state law,” said Ball. “The major rewrite was in 1989… and it was a huge project.” She added that the HDC “has never been aligned with zoning, and that just makes me bonkers.”
Second Warden Sven Risom likened it to something held together with lots of bolts, but with the first bolt undetectable.
“We give no direction to the Planning Board,” said Ball, “and then we wonder why what happened, happened.”
Murphy asked to add licensing to the list, while Risom wanted to add a discussion on noise ordinances. “Over six years, I’ve heard a lot about noise outdoors...it’s not clear.”
Indeed, Nancy Miles had brought the topic of outdoor noise up during the public comment section of the meeting, feeling that not enough was being done about it, and that perhaps the subject should be brought up as part of a public referendum.
Risom also brought up New Harbor. “Of all the areas on the island, because it’s on the brink of chaos, is New Harbor.” Things he thought should be considered included land and water use, parking, and other facilities between the area of Champlin’s Marina on West Side Road and up Ocean Avenue to the fire barn.
From the audience, resident David Lewis referred to discussions earlier in the year on demolition and the rates charged for debris at the Transfer Station. “It’s the reality,” he said, “that all the houses are being torn down and the cost is [just] 15 cents per pound.” (The current price has been increased to a 17 cents per-pound tipping fee.)
Adding onto the list, Risom suggested looking at where the town could raise additional revenues.
“One more,” said Ball. “Town land.” She said there was a need to define just what belongs to the town, and what doesn’t. “We need to get a solid inventory on that,” she said. “We have all these bits and pieces.”
Although it was a separate agenda item, another item for the list is the Visitors Center by the ferry landing in Old Harbor, which also houses the Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Director Chris Crawford was there to discuss the lease for the building and the condition of it. Since he is married to Town Manager Maryanne Crawford, she left the room for the discussion.
The Visitors Center needs lots of work, said Crawford. “The plumbers are down there every day. We actually had someone steal a toilet seat,” he said.
Some of things needed were relatively simple, like sanitary stations for the changing of babies and toddlers. The lockers also need a re-doing. Crawford said he would also like to have more sinks and toilets and to have some of them open year-round, with heat.
“I don’t want to do it piecemeal,” said Chris Crawford, “but take a comprehensive approach.” He added the problems of traffic patterns and the lack of shade.
“It’s fair to say we need to re-do the whole thing,” said Stover.
Risom reminded people that the land was owned by the Wronowski family, while the building was owned by the town. “We can’t do much without their blessing.” Pre-covid, he said they “were in talks.” “There’s a long list of needs,” said Chris Crawford.
“There’s now 25 boats a day landing down there. It’s like a giant cruise port.”