The New Shoreham Town Council held a public hearing on Monday, June 5, to consider whether or not to prohibit the use of cannabis in public places on Block Island. A year ago, the Rhode Island General Assembly approved the use of cannabis for recreational use. However, some aspects of its regulations were left up to cities and towns.
Town Solicitor Nick Solitro told the council, “What the General Assembly left to cities and towns is crafting your own ordinances, if you choose to do so, with respect to consumption. Many cities and towns have taken up that opportunity and prohibited public consumption….This doesn’t affect in-home use or private use of marijuana, consistent with state law, but it would prohibit it, for all intents and purposes, in public places.”
It wasn’t long before the council got mired in questions about what does, and does not constitute a public space. The ordinance, as drafted reads: “’Public place’ means any public property or place to which the public or a substantial group of persons has access, including, but is not limited to, any public park, public beach, public waterways, recreational fishing areas, public recreation trails, public facilities, transportation facilities used by the public, public waterways, pavilions and open air venues where the public congregates or recreates, any municipal parking lot or property, municipal buildings, theaters, public pools, playgrounds, skate park, athletic fields and courts, public and private school grounds, any place of amusement, common areas, including any public ways, streets, alleys, highways, bridges and walkways. Athletic fields shall include any playing field, ballfield, basketball court, tennis court or any other property where sports activities occur.”
In particular, there were questions about the overlap of public and private when it came to nature trails, that are often privately owned, but the public is allowed to use anyway, and the intersection of public places with private ones.
Second Warden Sven Risom used the example of “private property in public places like a house on Dodge Street, wherever it is,” for example. “How do we deal with that?” A bit later he clarified. “My question is, it’s private space but very public. People walk by. How do we bridge that?”
“You don’t,” seemed to be the answer.
Councilor Molly O’Neill suggested that for areas such as hiking trails, you operate on a “complaint basis” and let the police use their discretion.
“What about the Great Salt Pond? Is it legal to partake?” asked Risom. “I’m trying to understand what’s in bounds, and what’s out of bounds.”
“To Sven’s point,” said Councilor Neal Murphy, “it does say public waterways.”
“I might be able to help,” said Solitro. “This is state law that is a matter of, basically, first impression. We haven’t had any test cases. So anybody who wants to tell you they know for a fact, is lying to you. Our guidance, which comes from the General Assembly, tells us that as a municipality, we have the ability to govern whether or not somebody can partake in cannabis consumption in a quote, unquote, public place.”
“Sven raises great legal questions that my suggestion is, they come up in practice,” said Solitro. “You have multiple avenues – it’s police discretion, on the ground, whether or not someone is violating the ordinance. Then you have prosecutorial discretion, and whoever is prosecuting an alleged violation. And then, sometimes these questions have to go before a judge...We could sit here for quite a bit and hypothesize,” he added. “We have public places because that’s what the General Assembly said we can govern.”
Solitro said that the council could tailor the language, and strike portions of it, or add in language.
Councilor Martha Ball suggested “see[ing] what happens...it’s not written in stone.”
Risom said, “I would kill recreational fishing areas, and I would kill trails.”
“I like it the way it is,” said First Warden Keith Stover.
The ordinance pertains to both smoking and “vaping.” Although the definitions include “edibles” as a cannabis product, the language does not prohibit their consumption.
Solitro said a lot of municipalities had excluded edibles. “If I had to guess, it’s because edibles would create less of a public nuisance than say, an open smoke and second-hand smoke type issues.”
Upon a motion to approve the draft ordinance as written, the vote was 4 to 1, with Risom voting in the negative.
Violations of the ordinance come with a civil fine of $100.