The New Shoreham Town Council was to conduct a public hearing on a new ordinance proposed and written by resident and Block Island Housing Board member Chris Warfel on March 27, but chose to hold off temporarily.
“Apropos of this conversation,” said First Warden Keith Stover, “we’re in an environment for the next 90 to 120 days where the [Rhode Island] Speaker of the House is ready to lay down on the tracks to revamp housing. I would rather not write two ordinances...we’ll see what [Joseph] Shekarchi comes up with.”
Stover continued, saying that the town would work closely with Shekarchi’s staff to be part of the process, “because I think we have a unique opportunity with the speaker. We’re a supportive town, and there will be lots [of towns] that aren’t.”
As far as the proposed ordinance for Block Island, Stover felt work needed to be continued in “a parallel direction,” and asked Warfel to walk the council through his proposal.
Warfel thanked the council for their support, but wished to continue the work. “I still think we should pursue it,” he said. “The state might even like parts of it.”
A major aspect of the proposal is to provide money to homeowners who aren’t able to fully fund the building of an affordable dwelling unit. It comes with a provision if the use is abandoned that involves partial payback (with interest and penalties) to the town, depending on the number of years the unit was used for the intended, affordable purpose. Warfel said the Block Island Housing Board was looking into grants and loans for private development.
“A capital subsidy in exchange for a term of affordability, or year-round, could be effective,” said Stover. “Say you did a $100,000 subsidy – we’re not going to get an affordable unit for one-hundred-grand anywhere else.”
With Housing Board Chair Cindy Pappas and Planning Board Vice-Chair Gail Ballard Hall (who are both also in the real estate business) in the room, Stover asked the two: “What is a number that matters to people?”
Second Warden Sven Risom said that he and his wife had looked into building a separate affordable dwelling unit and the estimated cost was $500,000 to $700,000.
Warfel asked if a tax incentive would be helpful.
“I’m glad Sven brought up his experience,” said Stover. “It’s so dunder-headed, economically.”
“I think that is a good question,” said Pappas of the amount that would make a difference. “It depends on your circumstances.” She added that new construction was costly, but retrofitting an existing structure might be more reasonable.
“My big question is what’s the role of the town in financing funds?” asked Risom. “Is that what our role is? I just don’t know if that’s our job.”
“Let’s say, in a fantasy world...the state says ‘B.I., you get 2 million bucks,’” said Stover.
Pappas said she found it “hard to think of a scenario where the state would provide money to individuals.”
Ballard Hall agreed. “I can’t imagine how the state would fund an individual property owner.” Then she asked who would manage the “whole process.”
“When you look at it,” said Stover, “We have a lot of rental units.”
“At some point we need to hire a property manager,” said Town Manager Maryanne Crawford. As far as the idea of offering property tax incentives, she said the town might need state legislation passed to enable it.
“Can we make a list of questions?” asked Warfel. “I’m not seeing progress. It’s like ‘Groundhog Day.’”
“In our defense,” said Stover, “at least we are having this meeting.”
“An ordinance such as Chris is presenting...is of huge benefit to homeowners,” said Pappas. It also aids them in not having to navigate the Planning Board process, she said.
“Our opportunities for [obtaining] land are diminishing,” added Pappas. However, the Housing Board would still be raising revenues that could generate a funding system. “In five or 10 years, the role of the board will be changing.”
Later, Councilor Martha Ball said, “I have a question. Do we really have concrete evidence of people who want to participate in this rather than people who responded to a survey?”
“I have no concrete information,” said Warfel.
As far as people looking to actually build affordable housing on their properties, “I’m not looking for a groundswell,” said Stover.
Resident David Lewis said the council needed “to think about enforcement.”
Stover responded that the Land Use office had done a lot of research and “it turns out a lot are being used as intended.”
“The people who go through the process are not the problem,” said Ball. It’s the people who don’t. That’s the elephant in the room no one wants to talk about. It’s the people who never got permission.”