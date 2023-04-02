Town Hall sign

The New Shoreham Town Council was to conduct a public hearing on a new ordinance proposed and written by resident and Block Island Housing Board member Chris Warfel on March 27, but chose to hold off temporarily.

“Apropos of this conversation,” said First Warden Keith Stover, “we’re in an environment for the next 90 to 120 days where the [Rhode Island] Speaker of the House is ready to lay down on the tracks to revamp housing. I would rather not write two ordinances...we’ll see what [Joseph] Shekarchi comes up with.”