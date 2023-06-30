On at least two occasions in the past month, a box truck from Del’s Amusements was seen pulled up in front of The Empire Theatre, to unload arcade games. This was despite the New Shoreham Town Council’s deciding to not amend the Zoning Ordinances to once again allow arcades, or game rooms, on Block Island.
There had been several game rooms on the island that were grandfathered in when changes were made to the Zoning Ordinances, most likely in 1994. (No one seems to know why, but they simply may have just not been included as an allowable use when revisions were being made.)
The arcade at the Empire opened after the Zoning changes, and owner Gary Pollard admitted that he was allowed the licenses due to an error at Town Hall.
Today, any business is allowed up to two games, and only one, Club Soda, has retained the right to have more. This year Club Soda applied for licenses for four table games. There is a license fee of $150 per game.
Pollard had asked for the ordinances to be amended earlier this year, and he obtained a favorable advisory to the Town Council from the Planning Board, which included in its advisory that the council consider regulating game rooms in some way. One of their suggestions was to limit the number of games an establishment could have to 10.
That didn’t sit well with Pollard, who at the time said he would ignore that limitation.
And so it went to the Town Council. At the first public hearing the Council discussed the need for putting limitations on game rooms. At a subsequent hearing, a number of limitations were included in a revised version of the ordinance, including the limitation of 10 games. With little discussion on the merits, the Town Council simply declined to pass it.
The town was immediately made aware of the game delivery to the Empire, and Pollard made no attempts to hide it, even advertising an arcade on the theater’s marquee.
On Wednesday, June 28, the Town Council took action. They met to “Discuss and act on potential litigation, Re: ‘Game Rooms’, including temporary and permanent injunctive relief; this item may be discussed in closed session pursuant to RI General Laws 42-46-5(a) (2) sessions pertaining to litigation or reasonably anticipated litigation.”
The meeting was posted on the Secretary of State’s website, as required, on June 26.
Discussions were held in closed session, and when the Council went back into open session, First Warden Keith Stover said that no votes had been taken and he made a motion to seal the minutes. Then he said, “What if we just stand at ease for five minutes until Gary gets back? I want to make sure that Mr. Pollard is given ample opportunity to address his desires.”
After the five minutes were up, the council resumed the meeting. Pollard had not returned.
Stover made a motion to have the attorneys file an injunction. The motion passed unanimously by the four members of the council present. Councilor Martha Ball was absent.
Meanwhile, the council had renewed game room licenses at its meeting on June 21. There were six venues that requested licenses. The Empire Theatre was not among them.
The license renewals were included as part of the council’s “consent agenda,” which would allow one motion to apply to several items. When Councilor Molly O’Neill said she had questions about the game licenses, Stover said that item could be taken up separately.
Aldo’s Bakery had asked for one license and O’Neill asked if it was for the carousel. Stover thought it was for a video game inside.
“Are you sure about that?” asked O’Neill.
“We’re in litigation over that [carousel]. I don’t want to inadvertently approve it,” said O’Neill.
“I don’t have the actual description of that game at this time,” said Town Clerk Millie McGinnes. “They start with an application, and then come in with an inspection,” she said. “You could approve ‘anything but.’”
The small carousel outside Aldo’s has been a source of contention for a couple years now. Some feel, including most on the council, that it is an amusement park ride. Others put it into the game category. Aldo’s describes it as a “kiddie ride.”
Amusement park rides are not allowed on Block Island, and games are not allowed outside.
When the motion was made to approve the game licenses, it was with the “stipulation that the Aldo’s device is inside the facility.” The motion passed.