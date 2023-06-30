The Empire Theatre marquee

The Empire Theatre has been advertising its arcade on its marquee. 

On at least two occasions in the past month, a box truck from Del’s Amusements was seen pulled up in front of The Empire Theatre, to unload arcade games. This was despite the New Shoreham Town Council’s deciding to not amend the Zoning Ordinances to once again allow arcades, or game rooms, on Block Island.

There had been several game rooms on the island that were grandfathered in when changes were made to the Zoning Ordinances, most likely in 1994. (No one seems to know why, but they simply may have just not been included as an allowable use when revisions were being made.)