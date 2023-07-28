“A very preliminary rough draft for discussion only” is the note on a proposed ordinance on short term rentals that will be discussed at the Town Council’s work session on Wednesday, August 2.
“It’s a working document – a rough draft, but very nicely written,” said Councilor Molly O’Neill at the council’s meeting on July 19.
The draft ordinance was put together by Town Solicitor Nick Solitro in part from language used by other communities, and is six pages long, including definitions. “It errs on the side of over-including,” said First Warden Keith Stover.
O’Neill said that there was a “history” of short-term rentals on Block Island, although they haven’t always been called by that name. She said that under the ordinance, people would need to obtain a license to rent their properties, and that there would be “a process whereby the town certifies that the building is legal to rent...for the number of people – all kinds of things like that.”
Broadly speaking, the draft ordinance calls for property owners to register their short-term rentals, defined as dwelling units that are rented out for 30 days or less, at a cost of $200 per year. “Said fee is necessary to offset the cost of implementing and overseeing compliance with this chapter,” the ordinance states.
“Implementing and overseeing” involve annual inspections by “the Building Official and Fire Chief, or their designees” to ensure there are working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, verify the number of bedrooms, the occupancy limit, the number of parking spaces (along with a parking plan), and the fact that the space is legal to rent.
The registration must include not only the name, mailing address and telephone number of the owner, it also must include the name, mailing address and telephone number of a local representative that “permanently resides in New Shoreham, or a property manager with a physically staffed office in New Shoreham.”
The local representative may be the owner, but he or she must be available if there are questions or complaints regarding the rental, and to “receive any process, notice, or demand required or permitted to be served upon the record owner of the premises.”
The representative “must be authorized by the record owner to respond to tenant and neighborhood questions and concerns. The local representative shall serve as the initial contact person if there are questions or complaints regarding the use of the dwelling for short-term rentals.” They must also “respond to inquiries from town officials, including, but not limited to the police department, promptly, but in no event longer than two (2) hours from the time of inquiry…”
On Block Island, where Zoning Ordinances restrict the number of “dwelling units” on a property, many homes have accessory structures, including barns and guest quarters where people may sleep. These accessory units are not allowed to have kitchen facilities, and are not allowed to be rented out separately from the main home, as they are not considered dwelling units.
Per the definitions, a dwelling unit is: “A structure or portion thereof providing complete independent living facilities for one or more persons, including permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation, and containing a separate means of ingress and egress.”
Occupancy is determined by factors such as number of bedrooms and the capacity of onsite waste-water systems, otherwise known as septic systems, which are normally designed to accommodate the number of bedrooms. Under the ordinance, there shall be no more than two people occupying a bedroom, although children under 12 years old do not count.
While it is widely acknowledged that Block Island has a traffic and parking problem, exacerbated by renters bringing multiple cars for a single rental house, the section of the proposed ordinance that deals with parking plans and the necessary number and siting of spaces sticks out as something perhaps written for another community.
A fairly large business downtown on Block Island may only need a couple of parking places, per the Zoning Ordinances, but a rental home would need one per bedroom, the way the draft ordinance is currently written.
“One on-site, off-street parking space shall be provided on the same lot on which the short-term rental is located for each bedroom of the dwelling unit. All parking spaces required herein shall not be located on any lawn area. Street parking is prohibited. A parking plan shall be submitted with the registration form depicting available on-site, off street parking. Where the number of parking spaces required by this section cannot be provided on-site, off-street, the permitted occupancy of the dwelling shall be reduced to conform to the available on-site, off street parking.”
At the July 19 meeting O’Neill emphasized “It’s important to say, at this point in time, [we’re] not limiting [where you can rent]. There’s no part of the island where we would say, ‘no, you can’t rent there.’ It would remain pretty much the way it is, but it would be structured and licensed.”