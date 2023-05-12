“I have the decision,” said Planning Board Chair Margie Comings at the board’s meeting on May 10. That decision was to approve the Development Plan Review at the town-owned Thomas Property across from the school on High Street.
The plan is to demolish the old Thomas House and rebuild the existing structure that will hold two accessory dwellings, and at the same time to build an additional structure with two more accessory dwelling units. All four units are considered accessory dwellings to what is now the main house on the lot, which was built a few years ago to house a town manager.
Voters approved a $1 million bond referendum to complete the project at last week’s Financial Town Meeting. There is also $800,000 left over from a previous bond referendum that was used to finance building the town manager’s house.
At a previous meeting, members of the Planning Board expressed dissatisfaction with the long building plane on the front of the existing house, and the decision included the request for a break in the long expanse.
The motion to approve passed unanimously by the four board members in attendance – just enough for a quorum. A fifth member joined the meeting later.
There was bad news from Cindy Pappas, chair of the Block Island Housing Board. The application they had made for a grant from Rhode Island Housing for the planned rental housing across from Ball O’Brien Park was denied.
Pappas said it was not unusual to have to apply several times to R.I. Housing and she thought the agency would soon be making more grant money available. The Ball O’Brien project will have eight two-unit dwelling units, with two of those ADA compliant, available for rent to yearround residents.
“Unfortunately, it was not shovel-ready,” said Pappas. “The competition was considerable.”
But, Pappas was determined to press on, hoping to have all of the licenses and permits in place for the next round of funding.
During the Public Hearing for Development Plan Review, Pappas was asked about whether the sidewalks could be impermeable for better traction and maintenance related to snow and ice.
Changing to an impermeable surface would affect the permit that has already been secured from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management though, as run-off would change, an answer the Planning Board accepted.
Comings reminded Pappas that she had questioned the layout of the ADA units, with the occupant not being able to access the bathroom directly from the bedroom.
Pappas said that Barbara Bestor, the architect, who had volunteered her services for the project, had designed the units with “wide open spaces” so that access would not be a problem.
There were also questions about “finishes,” and exterior lighting.
“The goal is to spend some money on some very high-quality finishes – either white cedar shingles, or with a back-up of Hardie Board,” said Pappas. As for windows, they would need to be hurricane resistant, so that would ensure high quality, and the roofs would be asphalt shingle.
Land Use Official Jenn Brady said that Town Engineer Jim Geremia had noted some conditions he would like implemented and that to address them, the matter could be continued to the next monthly meeting, or the Planning Board could make a decision that included the conditions. Pappas said she would prefer to have the matter decided with the conditions rather than to wait until the June meeting.
“We appreciate all the support thus far,” said Pappas. We feel optimistic the second chance [at R.I. Housing funding] will be a charm.” She added that they wanted to have a “debriefing” with the state agency “on how to make the application better.”
The vote on the favorable advisory was a unanimous yes.
“Fab Five LLC” (Plat 3, Lot 86-1) asked for a continuance so that new drawings can be made to incorporate some design changes. The design called for a roof and deck between two buildings, but that will be removed to conform to Zoning ordinances.
The project representative, who did not state his name, also wanted the Planning Board to know that the proposed home will have five bedrooms, saying that when they appeared before the Conservation Commission to seek a favorable advisory to the Zoning Board, “it appeared that they thought it was an eight-bedroom house.” He said during the design process for the septic system they could select between one either for a four-bedroom or eight-bedroom home, and they chose to go larger. “I want to make sure the record is clear on that.”
The Conservation Commission issued an unfavorable advisory, saying that the “Proposal of eight bedrooms is excessive and not in keeping with the surrounding neighborhood.”
Another finding of the Conservation Commission was: “The overall proposal is not compatible with the island’s environment and character.”
Planning Board Member Clair Stover Comings asked that additional graphics be supplied. “I want to know how its going to read in the landscape,” from vantage points including Beane Point and Skipper’s Island, she said.
Other projects that need to come back to Planning for additional tweaking include the major subdivision plan for the Rose Farm Inn and adjoining properties off High Street. Planning Board member Bill Rose recused himself from the discussion.
Representing the Rose family, attorney Joe Priestley said they had made some changes based on previous comments from the Planning Board, but more were needed because of a lack of adequate frontage. Meantime, Priestley wanted an opinion as to whether they could not include turn arounds or “hammer heads for visual purposes.”
The main concern for the Planning Board was access for emergency vehicles, and Priestley said plans sometimes say “mow and maintain,” instead of stipulating an actual turn-around area.
Town Planner Alison Ring said turn arounds were “sometimes a part of the plan, but you don’t need to construct it – you just don’t want to do something else there.”
Brady suggested Priestley run the revised plan by the police department so they could review it for emergency access.