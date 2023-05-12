The Thomas Property

The Thomas Property will be developed with two new buildings housing two dwellings each.

“I have the decision,” said Planning Board Chair Margie Comings at the board’s meeting on May 10. That decision was to approve the Development Plan Review at the town-owned Thomas Property across from the school on High Street.

The plan is to demolish the old Thomas House and rebuild the existing structure that will hold two accessory dwellings, and at the same time to build an additional structure with two more accessory dwelling units. All four units are considered accessory dwellings to what is now the main house on the lot, which was built a few years ago to house a town manager.