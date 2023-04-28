At what many would consider the last minute, the Town Council approved a bond referendum of $ 2.1 million for the purchase of the Old Island Pub. The decision was evidently announced at the end of the council’s meeting on April 17 when they came out of closed session. Heretofore, all the discussions had been in closed session. Unfortunately, the video feed of the meeting had either shut off or there was some other technical difficulty, so even though the council made an announcement or statement about the purchase, it is not “on tape.”
The Council was not 100-percent united in its vote. Councilor Martha Ball voted against the purchase. Later she told The Times she didn’t think it was a good location for the hoped-for uses. She was further concerned about the levels of debt the town is reaching.
The Block Island Times has received numerous letters about the matter, and a lengthy statement from First Warden Keith Stover on the genesis of the purchase, which will not go through if it is rejected by voters on May 1.
Below is Stover's letter, followed by the many letters to the editor The Block Island Times has received.
FEATURED LETTER
Buying Old Island Pub property is ‘worthy of thoughtful consideration’
The following was received from First Warden Keith Stover:
I’ve received several emails, calls, and texts inquiring about the matter on the Financial Town Meeting agenda regarding the potential acquisition by the town of the “Old Island Pub” property. The timeline on this issue has been incredibly tight, and there is appropriate frustration about that – our system is designed to move judiciously (i.e., slowly), and often is not terribly nimble. When a tight timeline is burdened with necessarily confidential negotiations regarding price, the potential for frustration and inaccuracy just increases. So, I thought it would be worthwhile to describe the process we’ve gone through in some detail (the first part of this piece) and then give you my own personal take on this potential acquisition (the second part). I apologize for the length, and I hope you can stick with it.
1. Approximately three weeks prior to the finalization of the warrant for the Financial Town Meeting, three members of the Town Council were approached via email by the Gaffett family. The family had decided to sell the Old Island Pub and had begun to receive quiet inquiries from potential purchasers.
Members of the family decided to approach the town regarding the property and stressed that their timeline was very tight, and that they would be willing to work with the town if the town was interested in repurposing the building and land for a community purpose/benefit;
2. The council met in closed session (as it always does with potential acquisitions) within a few days of that first approach to determine whether there was support for having a conversation with the Gaffett family about the property. The council directed the Town Manager and First Warden to engage with the family;
3. The Town Manager and I met with the sellers and had preliminary discussions about price, appraisals, the seller’s timeline, and, very broadly, potential uses for the property. The Gaffett family agreed to hold off on formally entertaining offers until after the Financial Town Meeting;
4. Following that meeting, the Town Manager and I talked extensively, particularly about price and potential uses for the property;
5. The Town Manager reached out to the Gaffett family to ask whether they would entertain a lower price. The family discussed the town’s proposal and agreed that they would be willing to accept a lower price from the town, for the town to use the property for a community purpose;
6. The council met again at noon on April 17, in closed session, to review and discuss the potential acquisition. The Council voted, 4-1, that the idea was interesting enough that the town should place the matter on the warrant for the Financial Town Meeting for voters to decide. That decision and vote were discussed when the council reconvened in open session;
7. On April 23, at its regular meeting, the council was required to adopt the Financial Town Meeting warrant and included the acquisition of the Old Island Pub property. That question is now before the voters on the evening of May 1.
This decision regarding the Old Island Pub property is not an easy one, and that’s a big part of the reason a majority of the members of the council decided to place the question before voters. I was elected to work in good faith and to try to make good decisions in the best interest of the town. That trust, in my opinion, requires that I lay out my thoughts, cast my vote, and be held accountable.
I continue to believe that housing is a top priority. Island housing has always been a struggle, no doubt, and countless members of our community have made their own way and figured it out. The Block Island Housing Board has done everything it can and is really working hard on a significant new project; the town is finally at a point of fulfilling its commitment on the Thomas Property; BIED has done incredible work over the years; and Harbor Church has become a shining example of what's possible with their project. But with the dramatic increase in real estate prices, the introduction of short-term rental platforms that enable homeowners to maximize rental revenue in the summer season, the non-existence of low- or mid-priced houses for sale and, therefore, no movement up and through the housing ladder, this housing issue has become an existential threat.
We all love our town, we love our culture, we love our community, and if we want it to survive and be sustainable as the wonderful year-round place we all love, we have to ensure that we are genuinely engaged in long-term planning for housing. When I think of housing, I think about the people who really form the bedrock of our day-to-day lives — teachers, tradespeople, police officers, volunteer firefighters, working men and women, small business owners, young families, town employees, etc. — and if we don’t have adequate housing those folks can afford, we will struggle to replenish our community. While I think there is certainly a limit to what we are able to do, and to what we “should” do as a town government, I’m convinced that without a sufficient attainable housing supply, we will struggle to continue to attract talented and committed people willing and able to live and thrive here.
In that context, the town owning a relatively new building, in the central district, accessible without a car to town, groceries, the ferry, etc. — that can be converted into housing — is a bit of a unicorn and, in my opinion, worthy of thoughtful consideration. The third floor of the building is already framed to accommodate an apartment, and there is sufficient land behind the building to reserve for future development of additional small residential structures.
Another reason I’ve been intrigued by this possibility is something that comes up regularly in public and private conversation – the need for additional community infrastructure. Whether it’s a teen center, a fitness center, a community meeting and classroom space, a recreation space, an arts space, a human services hub…. whatever, there does seem to be consensus around the notion that we need to be doing more to create attractive and healthy spaces for our community. The library does an absolutely extraordinary job on so many things, but they can only do so much. Utilizing the first floor of that building, which includes a commercial kitchen, opens a range of possibilities.
Sometimes, I think about the extent to which living on our small island requires, more than anything, compromise. The spectacular life we live in this extraordinary community is compromised by things being less accessible; things being slower; life being more expensive; housing not being exactly what we’d like, etc. But we make those compromises willingly for the privilege of living here. We also recognize that our opportunities can be rare, and sometimes imperfect — but at the end of the day, they’re our opportunities and our solutions. I view this warrant question through that lens: the chance to purchase this sort of property is not likely to occur again, and offers the community an opportunity to pitch in once again on attainable housing and to work together to develop a consensus on a new community space.
-Keith Stover, First Warden Town of New Shoreham
Careful consideration needed
Dear Community and Town Council members,
I believe that the purchase of the Old Island Pub by the town is an inappropriate plan. The building is not designed to be a community center. Re-purposing the building will result in an outcome that fails to meet our long-term needs at an unknown cost. In addition, the timing of this idea so close to the FTM has not allowed the necessary consideration before a decision of this magnitude is made.
The Block Island community badly needs, and richly deserves, a fully functional community center. We need space for senior, teen, and adult recreational activities, we need an indoor pool, and we need housing. All of this could be accomplished in one purpose-built structure. The location and layout of the Old Island Pub building will necessitate great compromise, and require an unknown amount of time and money after the initial purchase. Committing multiple millions of dollars to a project that will not meet our needs in the future will negatively impact our ability to eventually find the funds to build the community center and pool that we need.
I will be traveling during the FTM this year, and so will not be able to cast my own vote. I ask my community members to give this careful thought before voting for a project that I believe sets back our goals, and will only result in more debt, and a less functional building than we need. Vote NO.
Thank you.
-Susan Gibbons, B.I. taxpayer, voter and community member
May Day, May Day, attend the Financial Town Meeting
To the Editor,
Mutter, stutter, groan, grumble, mumble, stumble, …crumble???!
MAY DAY, MAY DAY, MAY DAY…….
I beg all citizens and friends to attend the Financial Town Meeting at the Block Island School at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 ………
MAY DAY, MAY DAY, MAY DAY
-Dottie Graham, Coast Guard Road
What’s the rush to buy the Old Island Pub property?
To the Editor,
The 2023 town budget hearings began on March 15th and concluded on April 19th. During this process, town departments, committees and other town-funded entities were given the opportunity to present detailed information supporting their 2024 fiscal requests. Community voters will make the final determination on what town services will be funded for the upcoming year when presented and voted on at the Financial Town Meeting scheduled for Monday, May 1st.
An unexpected request for the town to borrow an additional 2.1 million dollars in order to purchase a piece of commercial property, the Old Island Pub, for town use, was announced during the Council meeting on April 19th. It also appeared in the draft copy of the Warning for the Town Financial Meeting. Town Council members voted in a closed session on April 17 to pursue this last-minute building purchase opportunity and to request funding. They acknowledged the rush to get this to a vote at the Financial Town Meeting was a result of calendar restraints and the sellers’ time frame. Upon hearing this substantial and surprising spending request with few if any supporting details, attendees at this meeting asked questions and expressed reservations.
How could voters be asked at the FTM to decide on a funding request for something they know so little about?
Should we be buying another piece of property for undetermined town use when we cannot keep up with the care of facilities we already own? Should we be taking on more indebtedness when we are looking at a very large bonding request next year for a proposed public safety facility?
What will be the additional cost to the taxpayers to retrofit the building to accommodate town needs?
What’s the rush?
-Pat Doyle, High Street
Negatives of purchasing Old Island Pub property
Dear Sirs and Madams,
We wanted to express our opinion to the negative on the purchase of the Old Island Pub property at Plat 6, Lot 3-3, Ocean Avenue, for $2.1 million for the purpose of a community center for reasons stated here:
First: We understand from B.I. Land Trust members who helped purchase the Faulkner property on Payne Road next to the School, that the town’s purchase in 2001 for $275,000 was done in order to provide a place for a community pool and recreation center for teens and elderly. It is shown on the Vision Appraisal tax site as MUNICIPAL use. This property is now being used as a parking lot. The $2.1 million bond requested could be used to build a wonderful new community recreation center with a pool on the property already owned by the town for this express purpose. It would be designed specifically for these needs without the added expense of “renovating and retrofitting” a building not built for these purposes. In addition, adding a few upper apartments for town residents and a center manager would be possible. And possibly soliciting donors for “Naming Rights” as they do with YMCAs and the like elsewhere can be considered.
Second: The suitability of purchasing a pub with limited parking, immediately adjacent to a nightclub and two restaurants, all serving alcohol in a busy summertime downtown area seems counter intuitive. That building is commercially zoned and is appropriate for continued commercial use, and it’s not in the town’s best interest to remove a viable commercial property off the property tax rolls.
Third: We feel it concerning as to the speed at which this proposed purchase got onto a warrant with little in the way of public advertising allowing for discussion as to its appropriateness, considering the large price tag and bond burden to property owners.
Again, we feel that if our town is considering in the Warning for Town Meeting a $2.1 million bond to purchase private property in the Commercial area, the same funds could go to the construction of a long-awaited community recreation center with a pool for all Block Islanders’ use, teens, preschool, elderly, in a location that already has parking, is not in the busy commercial/tourist area, is adjacent to school and can be utilized by the school in swimming instruction and activities.
Thank you for your hard work and proactive stance.
Respectfully submitted,
Monty and Mary Stover, Center Road
Purchase of Old Island Pub a very bad idea
This is in response to an email sent out by the First Warden regarding the potential purchase of the Old Island Pub and copied to The Block Island Times:
To the First Warden:
Well you asked for it. My two cents worth is that if we are worried about community infrastructure and health, put the money into affordable housing, and not a rumored fitness center. There are so many ways to get exercise on Block Island, but not many ways to meet the fundamental health need of housing or shelter. This is just a very bad idea, no matter what the intent, and I am a big fan of the Gaffetts.
I cannot support this, and frankly, I am surprised that with all the work on housing that this even was a consideration. If the town has this much money that the town considers discretionary, put it towards housing. We have so few options and the ones several of us have put forth regarding land use policy are not even discussed. Start taxing entities or sunset the entities that are taking more land off the tax roll and will not even consider language that would let this land be used for housing. Thank you for reading my email.
-Chris Warfel, Off High Street, Housing Board member
In support of buying the Old Island Pub
To the Editor,
I support the acquisition of the building and land at the Old Island Pub.
But first of all, I’m sorry that the family has to sell for reasons beyond its control. They’ve always thought of the community above all else.
Though this situation just became known, that’s not the Town Council’s fault. They too just learned of it. I applaud their willingness to act.
Unfortunately, we’re losing this community to large, wealthy, faceless corporations on the mainland. They’re buying up numerous properties on the island, yet they don’t give a damn about the community. And once a property is sold to a mainland group, those profits become mainland profits, probably forever.
I don’t like debt. All through my childhood, I heard so many stories of the Great Depression—stories that stuck with me throughout my life. However, I support this acquisition because of the underlying value of the property—value that will surely increase. Value that provides a safety net if needed.
And I support this transaction with enthusiasm for four additional reasons:
(1) Attainable housing for people whose skills are vital for the community. (2) The need for public spaces that the building offers. (3) The property apparently has the square footage to accommodate those needs more fully.
And reason # 4:
At age 76, I support this acquisition because I’ve seen so many opportunities that slipped past the town to its detriment. Lost opportunities that have led to numerous problems today. I’m not speaking of recent Town Councils. I’m referring to Councils long deceased. The most obvious is the land at Old Harbor. Land now occupied by a moped rental outfit. Land that is now a huge parking lot where permanent residents cannot find parking because the spaces are often occupied by the trucks of mainland contractors. We’ve lost Old Harbor because that earlier Town Council failed to act when it had the opportunity.
I applaud this Town Council with its support for the concept of community, and its willingness to do the hard work of responsible stewardship.
Thank you.
-Keith A. Lewis, Off Cooneymus Road