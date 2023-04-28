Old Island Pub Front

Old Island Pub on Ocean Avenue. 

At what many would consider the last minute, the Town Council approved a bond referendum of $ 2.1 million for the purchase of the Old Island Pub. The decision was evidently announced at the end of the council’s meeting on April 17 when they came out of closed session. Heretofore, all the discussions had been in closed session. Unfortunately, the video feed of the meeting had either shut off or there was some other technical difficulty, so even though the council made an announcement or statement about the purchase, it is not “on tape.”

The Council was not 100-percent united in its vote. Councilor Martha Ball voted against the purchase. Later she told The Times she didn’t think it was a good location for the hoped-for uses. She was further concerned about the levels of debt the town is reaching.