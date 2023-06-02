The matter of whether the small carousel outside of Aldo’s Bakery is an amusement ride or a game, and should be allowed or prohibited, continues to spin.
On Wednesday, May 31, the Town Council met to decide whether or not the opinion issued by the Zoning Board of Review, that was recorded on May 12, should be appealed. The meeting was held in open session after former town manager Nancy Dodge, who was representing Aldo’s, pointed out a posting error that would preclude a discussion in closed session.
Instead of rescheduling the meeting, the Town Council pressed on, as the following day was the deadline for filing an appeal of the Zoning Board’s decision in Rhode Island Superior Court.
First Warden Keith Stover said he was “very comfortable doing this in open session.”
By town ordinance, amusement rides are expressly prohibited, whereas establishments are allowed to have a couple of “games” if they have a license for them. (Game rooms, defined by having more than a couple of games are also prohibited.)
The Zoning Violation was for having an amusement ride.
The Zoning Board of Review felt that the carousel, dubbed a “kiddie ride” simply did not rise to the definition of an amusement park ride. They didn’t really think it was a game either, although that was not what they were there to discuss. They were simply deciding on whether or not to uphold or dismiss a notice of violation against Aldo’s for having an amusement ride. Thus, the violation issued by the zoning official was dismissed.
Councilor Martha Ball said although she wondered how the carousel fit in with the specific Plan Development for the property, and the lack of Historic District Commission review, “It’s manifestly absurd that that’s a game, not a ride.”
“I don’t know how you can’t call it a ride,” said Second Warden Sven Risom.
One of the arguments that could be made is whether having a ride at Aldo’s was a continuation of a previous use. Town Solicitor Nick Solitro said Aldo’s had provided photographic evidence of a ride being in the same location in the 1980s.
“I’m struggling with this,” said Stover. “We came to an agreement [when the carousel appeared in 2021] that I’ve come to regret,” that Aldo’s would remove the ride in October at the end of the season.
He was not the only councilor unhappy with the fact that the carousel reappeared the next summer.
Solitro pointed out the town ordinances didn’t explicitly define what an amusement ride was, although they did define games.
Stover said it was perhaps time to take a look at the ordinances. “That gosh darn carousel ride is taking up too much room in my head.”
Upon a motion made by Risom, and seconded by Councilor Molly O’Neill, the council voted to appeal the Zoning Board of Review’s decision in Superior Court.