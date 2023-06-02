Carousel at Aldo's

The matter of whether the small carousel outside of Aldo’s Bakery is an amusement ride or a game, and should be allowed or prohibited, continues to spin.

On Wednesday, May 31, the Town Council met to decide whether or not the opinion issued by the Zoning Board of Review, that was recorded on May 12, should be appealed. The meeting was held in open session after former town manager Nancy Dodge, who was representing Aldo’s, pointed out a posting error that would preclude a discussion in closed session.