Want to know more about our changing fisheries? Then come to the Block Island Maritime Institute’s Tuesday Night Talk at 7 p.m., August 1, to see David Bethoney’s presentation on the “CFRF: Fishermen Led Collaborative Fisheries Research In New England.”
The Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation (CFRF) was founded in 2004 by members of the fishing community to establish an alternative process for supporting fisheries research that would be led by members of the commercial fishing industry. Initially the Research Foundation’s work focused on supporting bycatch reduction projects in the groundfish fishery. Since that time, the Research Foundation’s work has expanded to include research pertinent to all fishing sectors and all areas of importance to the commercial fishing industry based in the southern New England region.
Bethoney’s presentation will focus on sharing the current work of the Research Foundation with an emphasis on projects relevant to Block Island. These include the Lobster-Crab Research Fleet that involves Block Island fishermen, offshore wind impact monitoring, and ghost fishing gear removal. A brief overview of the Research Foundation’s history will also be provided.
Bethoney serves as the Executive Director of the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation and has been in this position since March 2020. As executive director, he works with the staff, interns, and consultants to carry out all tasks associated with ongoing projects and general administration. He also pursues new partnerships and projects under the advisement of the Board of Directors.
Bethoney graduated from Colby College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and concentration in Environmental Science. While at Colby, David spent a semester with the Sea Education Association documenting change in the Caribbean and sailing on the SSV Corwith Cramer from St. Croix, U.S.V.I., to Key West, Florida, with research stops at Montserrat, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.
After graduating from Colby, Bethoney moved on to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth School for Marine Science and Technology (SMAST) where he earned a master’s degree in Living Marine Resource Management in 2010. His master’s thesis examined the relationship between diet and epizootic shell disease in the American lobster. Bethoney stayed at SMAST to earn his Ph.D. in 2013 with a dissertation focused on understanding and avoiding river herring and American shad bycatch in the Atlantic herring and mackerel mid-water trawl fisheries.
In the fall of 2014, Bethoney became a research assistant professor at SMAST and developed a research program on the foundation of practical application and direct engagement with the fishing industry. This led to a diverse portfolio of research projects with study areas of meters, to tens of thousands of kilometers, areas as different as mid-coast Maine and the coast of Argentina, and topics as varied as sea cucumber survey development and the impact of offshore windfarm development.
His major projects in the New England region were continuing the river herring bycatch avoidance program developed during his dissertation and conducting drop camera surveys to support Atlantic sea scallop management.