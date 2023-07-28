David Bethony

The Block Island Maritime Institute’s Tuesday Night Talk will feature David Bethoney on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. His talk is entitled “CFRF: Fishermen Led Collaborative Fisheries Research In New England.” (Courtesy photo)

Want to know more about our changing fisheries? Then come to the Block Island Maritime Institute’s Tuesday Night Talk at 7 p.m., August 1, to see David Bethoney’s presentation on the “CFRF: Fishermen Led Collaborative Fisheries Research In New England.”

The Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation (CFRF) was founded in 2004 by members of the fishing community to establish an alternative process for supporting fisheries research that would be led by members of the commercial fishing industry. Initially the Research Foundation’s work focused on supporting bycatch reduction projects in the groundfish fishery. Since that time, the Research Foundation’s work has expanded to include research pertinent to all fishing sectors and all areas of importance to the commercial fishing industry based in the southern New England region.