Sarah Callan, of Mystic Aquarium will be the Block Island Maritime Institute’s first speaker in this year’s Tuesday Night Talks series on Tuesday evening, June 27, at 7 p.m. Callan’s subject will be “Southern New England seals and marine mammal rescue.”
As a Connecticut native, Callan grew up spending time along the Connecticut and Rhode Island shoreline and always felt a connection to the ocean and its marine inhabitants. After graduating from St. Lawrence University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, she spent the next seven years living in different places around the world; learning as much as she could about various aspects of the field and different animal species at multiple facilities. Her post-graduate internship and work experience took her to Queensland, Australia’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary Veterinary Hospital, where she assisted with the treatments and medical care of native species. In 2010, she made her way to Oahu, Hawaii where she worked for the Waikiki Aquarium with critically endangered Hawaiian monk seals and various fish and invertebrate species. In addition, she volunteered at the Honolulu Zoo with the husbandry and care of chimpanzees, giraffes, and fennec foxes. In 2013, Sarah began volunteering with NOAA’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Health and Disease Program and assisted with field responses, sampling, data collection, and rehabilitation care for Hawaiian monk seals around the Hawaiian Islands. In 2015 she had an opportunity to spend four months on an uninhabited island, Laysan Island, in the Northwestern Hawaiian Island Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.