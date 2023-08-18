Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos, author of “The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd,” will be speaking about her book at the Tuesday Night Talk on August 22 at 7 p.m. at the Block Island Maritime Institute.
Before he was executed in 1701, Captain William Kidd was one of the most notorious pirates to prowl the seas. But few know that he had an accomplice back home: his wife Sarah, a woman whose life is a lesson in survival, resilience, and resourcefulness.
Historian and journalist Palmer Geanacopoulos tells Sarah’s story for the first time, including how Captain Kidd visited Block Island in 1699 and arranged for Sarah and her two daughters to stay with the Sands family on Block Island for several days while he tried to secure a pardon from the governor, Lord Bellomont.
Palmer Geanacopoulos has spent her career researching pirate history and culture and is dedicated to bringing the stories of women like Sarah Kidd, who have been forgotten by history, into the light. She last spoke at BIMI in 2017 about her book, “The Pirate Next Door: The Untold Story of Eighteenth Century Pirates’ Wives, Families and Communities.”
Palmer Geanacopoulos is a historian, journalist and author. She has published over 40 articles in newspapers and magazines. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and many other publications. As a regular contributor to The New York Times syndicate’s “Lifebeat” column, her stories have been published both nationally and internationally. She writes on a variety of subjects, including maritime history, business, science, health, fitness, education, museums, parenting, philanthropy, and lifestyles and trends.