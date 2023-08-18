Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos

Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos, author of “The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd,” will be speaking about her book at the Tuesday Night Talk on August 22 at 7 p.m. at the Block Island Maritime Institute.

Before he was executed in 1701, Captain William Kidd was one of the most notorious pirates to prowl the seas. But few know that he had an accomplice back home: his wife Sarah, a woman whose life is a lesson in survival, resilience, and resourcefulness.