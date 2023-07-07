Block Island Maritime Institute (BIMI) welcomes historian and author Dr. Ben Hruska on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m., for a Tuesday Talk entitled, “Reluctant Paradise: Block Island in the 1950s and 1960s.” Hruska’s talk will illuminate how “derelict buildings, faded paint, and a slower pace of life were all features of Block Island in the postwar period. While certainly rapid postwar transformations and expectations were bleeding over onto Block Island, this occurred at nowhere near the rate as what was transpiring on the mainland in southern New England. Reluctant Paradise, via a blend of micro- and macro-histories, seeks to explore how Block Island was truly a place apart from the homogeneous postwar American culture of the mainland.”
Dr. Benjamin Hruska is the Collections Administrator of the Block Island Historical Society located on Block Island, Rhode Island. Before this he served as an AP history instructor for six years at Basis Charter Schools in Arizona and in Shenzhen, China. He completed his PhD in Public History at Arizona State University in 2012 and his dissertation focused on the actions of self-commemoration by U.S. Navy veterans in World War II. After earning his PhD, he served as the court historian for the Department of Defense’s U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C. His latest book, “Valor and Courage: The Story of the USS Block Island Escort Carriers in World War II,” was published in 2021 by the University of Alabama Press. BIMI is located at 216 Ocean Avenue. Admission is free.