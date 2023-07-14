Erica Cirino

The Block Island Maritime Institute will host photojournalist and science writer Erica Cirino for its Tuesday Night Talk on July 18 at 7 p.m.

Cirino is a science writer, author, and artist exploring the intersection of the human and nonhuman worlds, and recently began managing communications for Plastic Pollution Coalition. Her widely published photojournalistic works depict numerous ways people connect to nature - and each other - and shape planet Earth.