Tunes by the Dunes completed its first season last Monday night with a raucous concert and singalong at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. This ongoing event was created by Jayme Hennessy and her sidekicks Lisa Sprague and Megan Hennessy. The concert included a number of popular sing-along songs and individual performances. A highlight of the event was when a mysterious and odd-looking shark made an appearance. The group responded by singing “Hit the Road, Shark,” a little-known interpretation of the more famous Ray Charles song “Hit the Road, Jack.” The audience loved, laughed, and sang along as the shark sadly “swam” away. The group plans more shenanigans for future concerts and special appearances.
The Tunes by the Dunes series grew out of the formation of The Block Island Ukulele Society (BIUS), which meets during the winter months for ukulele instruction and playing. Ukulele associations are popping up around the country, some with hundreds of members.