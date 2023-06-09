Michele LaRue in the Bedquilt

Actress Michèle LaRue will be performing “The Bedquilt” at the library on June 15 at 7 p.m. (Photo: Cassandra Peltier)

The Friends of the Island Free Library present “The Bedquilt,” on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m., at the library.

In this riveting program, two vibrant American stories return us to the days when quilts created community. We join a gaggle of townswomen - and meet a solitary spinster - who fashion remarkable art for everyday use.