The Friends of the Island Free Library present “The Bedquilt,” on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m., at the library.
In this riveting program, two vibrant American stories return us to the days when quilts created community. We join a gaggle of townswomen - and meet a solitary spinster - who fashion remarkable art for everyday use.
Dorothy Canfield Fisher’s “The Bedquilt” reveals the suspenseful journey of an unlikely heroine: Aunt Mehetabel. Elderly and unmarried, she is taken for granted by her New England family . . . although she is “clever in the way of patching bedquilts.” Mehetabel grows as the story unfolds, winning admiration and finding self-respect. She painstakingly devotes herself to realizing her ideal: “a pattern beyond which no patchwork quilt could go.”
“The Bedquilt,” written in 1906, is introduced by the gleeful account of “A Quilting Bee in Our Village,” penned by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman, eight years earlier. In Freeman’s little town, good food, gossip, and games make a successful bee - sewing is just the start.
Professional actress Michèle LaRue tours nationally with her repertoire of “Tales Well Told: Stories from America’s Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” In “The Bedquilt,” she creates a dozen distinct characters, concluding her program with Aunt Mehetabel’s surprising backstory.
LaRue’s “Tales” “come from a time when literature was written for the ear. Before radio’s invention,” she explains, “family and friends made their own home entertainment — reading aloud by flickering candle, kerosene lamp, or gaslight. Today, only the lighting has changed: adult audiences still hang on every word. Despite TV and films, the Internet and special effects, we still crave simply to listen to a tale well told.”
Dorothy Canfield Fisher (1879 – 1958), has been called “one of the most popular and engaging American writers of the first half of the twentieth century.” She wrote more than 40 books, including translations and nonfiction, as well as novels and short-story collections.
Mary Eleanor Wilkins Freeman (1852 – 1930) spent most of her life in Randolph, Massachusetts. The people she knew and the scenes she witnessed in New England form the background for most of her tales of small-town and rural life.