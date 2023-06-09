Jardin De La Mer

Jardin De Le Mer on Block Island, the home of Master Gardener Maude Chasse, will be the feature of a URI Master Gardeners tour on June 17. (Photo: R. Meyer)

What might be the best summer road trip in Rhode Island takes place this June, when 18 private and public gardens tended by University of Rhode Island Master Gardener volunteers will open their garden gates to welcome the public.

This year’s tour will feature a mix of 12 private and six public gardens, each unique in their own way, and all demonstrating a number of environmentally-friendly gardening practices promoted through the URI Master Gardener Program. Four private gardens and all six public gardens are new to the tour this year. The primary garden touring weekend is June 24 and 25, with 17 of the gardens open to visitors both days. The weekend prior, interested ticket holders are invited to travel to Block Island to visit an additional private garden, have their soil pH tested, and visit other public gardens on the island. This “bonus weekend” is included with the purchase of a ticket.