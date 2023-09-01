Just over four years ago, in March 2019, the Block Island Utility District took over the operation of the Block Island Power Company. Formerly a private, investor-owned, for-profit utility, it is now a cooperative. They celebrated at their Annual Meeting that took place on Saturday, August 26.
Unlike other years, there was just one speaker during the public comment portion of the meeting. “Short and sweet,” said former BIPCo owner Cliff McGinnes, “I think you people are doing a great job.” And with that, it was on to the long list of accomplishments of the past year, and thank you’s for a job well-done, especially for the employees of the company. “We could not do it without them,” said the Chair of the five-member Board of Commissioners, Barbara MacMullan.
Over the past year the utility has expanded its employee housing, having purchased a home for a chief executive, and converting basement space in the office building to an employee apartment, which the staff built themselves. Future plans include moving the office over to “the plant” and turning that into an employee apartment also.
“We received a very generous gift of an electric bucket truck,” said MacMullan. They have also recently received a technical assistance grant from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to increase energy resiliency on Block Island. Commissioner John Warfel will be heading up that effort, MacMullan added, and he will work with other groups in town, including the Sea Level Rise Committee.
Another accomplishment is the passing of legislation at the state level that permanently exempts the Block Island Utility District from having to offer retail choice. This will add to the financial stability of the district as they can enter into longer-term contracts for energy and protect themselves from having to purchase energy on the spot market, which usually comes with a cost premium.
“This is an election year for us,” said MacMullan. The board has staggered terms, and two commissioner spots are up. The two incumbents, Elliot Taubman and Mary Jane Balser are both running for re-election. And there are five others running for spots, “which is exciting,” said MacMullan.
The other five candidates are Bill Penn, a former commissioner, Ken Lacoste, and Carlos Salinas, all running as residents of Block Island, and Craig Fontaine and William Wilson III, as non-residents. (Bios and statements of the candidates will be sent out in the mail along with ballots for the election.)
Later on, in his report, BIUD President Jeffery Wright said, “I am so pleased to see seven electoral candidates who want to get involved. Every cooperative manager’s dream is to have an engaged membership and a willingness of the community to help set policy and provide long-term leadership. My legacy, I hope, when I do leave Block Island, will be that I helped build a sense of community through living the cooperative principles, that I built a strong team that is committed to making the utility district successful, and that I rallied the help of everyone in charting the utility district’s future.”
An important partner is the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association and its financial arm, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation, more simply known as CFC. Besides loans, CFC provides other types of business support, “allowing smaller organizations like the utility district to perform like our larger peers,” said Wright.
CFC Regional Vice President, Colleen Taylor was one of two featured speakers at the meeting. Working from Virginia, Taylor represents a region that extends all the way north to Maine. She gave a bit of history of the organization that she said started 50 years ago.
Electrifying America was originally a governmental initiative, she told the crowd, especially in cities. But, she said, “Demand for electrification exceeded the supply of government money.” And there was real need in rural areas.
It was ranchers that actually formed CFC, said Taylor, and the keynote speaker at the meeting, Chris Christenson, is one – operating a family ranch that has been in his family for four generations.
Christenson is a past president of the NRECA Board of Directors, which he has been on since 2014. Wright said Christenson “has been involved in our evolution since 2019. He was on the CFC Loan Committee when CFC approved our financing.”
Christenson is also the Board President of his own local electric cooperative, which in some ways is not too different than Block Island, with 2,000 members. “You’re the embodiment of what we are,” he told the crowd.
Despite an update on where things were going in the industry with new technologies and the challenges they bring, and a few funny stories, including one about his stint as a chicken and rabbit judge at fairs across the state of Montana, Christenson had one dire warning. That was about cybersecurity.
“It’s not if you’re going to be attacked,” said Christenson. “It’s when.”