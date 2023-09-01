Chris Christenson

Chris Christenson, past President of the NRECA addresses the crowd at the B.I. Utility District’s Annual Meeting on Saturday. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Just over four years ago, in March 2019, the Block Island Utility District took over the operation of the Block Island Power Company. Formerly a private, investor-owned, for-profit utility, it is now a cooperative. They celebrated at their Annual Meeting that took place on Saturday, August 26.

Unlike other years, there was just one speaker during the public comment portion of the meeting. “Short and sweet,” said former BIPCo owner Cliff McGinnes, “I think you people are doing a great job.” And with that, it was on to the long list of accomplishments of the past year, and thank you’s for a job well-done, especially for the employees of the company. “We could not do it without them,” said the Chair of the five-member Board of Commissioners, Barbara MacMullan.