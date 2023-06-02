The Block Island Utility District, doing business as the Block Island Power Company, is the proud owner of a brand-new bucket truck, and an electric one at that.
Head lineman Evan Carey was proud to show off the truck before the Utility District’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, May 25. Fully extended, the hydraulic arm reaches about 55 feet into the air, so that it can be a full 60 feet from the ground, tall enough for the poles on the island and then some. At the time the truck was ordered, it was estimated that only eight or nine electric bucket trucks were in the United States.
So, what happens if the battery runs out of its charge while a lineman is in the bucket? Carey told The Block Island Times the bucket is powered separately from the truck and has an emergency battery back-up in case such a scenario occurs. An added advantage of the dual power system is that the truck does not need to be idling the entire time the bucket is in use – a potentially huge savings over the cost of a traditional truck. It also makes the worksite more quiet so employees can communicate with each other easily.
Carey and the other linemen are still outfitting the truck with the tools of the trade, but people can expect it to be fully in service soon. While Utility District President Jeffery Wright wants to feature the truck in the Fourth of July Parade, Carey is not so sure he wants to drive the brand new vehicle through the crowds.
The cost of the truck was $635,513 and the acquisition was made possible by the late Don McCluskey who turned 101 last year and “wanted to do something big.” Besides fully funding the new truck, McCluskey also donated the roof-top solar array at the BIPCo plant that was installed a couple years ago.
It might be hard to believe, but the Block Island Utility District is already in its sixth year of existence. Enabling legislation for the utility district was passed by the Rhode Island General Assembly in the 2017 session, which started in January of that year. Then, in October, the first election was held for a board of commissioners that consists of five members of the Utility District.
The five commissioners serve on staggered terms of four years, and two of the three positions are expiring this year – those of Mary Jane Balser and Elliot Taubman, who may or may not run for re-election.
“We’ve got to get out on the street and get people to run,” said Wright.
While ballots will not be mailed out for the election until the end of August, those who wish to make sure they can vote, or may want to run, will need to start planning soon.
Forms to designate a qualified elector will be mailed on June 1. There is only one vote per meter, so those with multiple people on one meter will need to designate one individual as the qualified elector. Most households and businesses affected by the one-meter-one-vote rule have already named a qualified elector – it’s only those who wish to change the name that need to fill out the form.
For those who think they might want to run for office, the deadline to file for candidacy is July 26. Each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce themselves to the members of the district at the annual meeting that this year, will take place on August 26.
Ballots will be mailed out just after the annual meeting and will be due back by October 2, with election results to be announced on October 4.
One doesn’t need to be a resident of the Town of New Shoreham to be on the board. The legislation allows for two of the five commissioners to be non-residents. However, commissioners do need to attend meetings that currently are held monthly and at 4 p.m. on Thursdays – usually the third or fourth Thursday of the month. Commissioners that miss four consecutive monthly meetings “may be removed from membership on the Board by a majority vote of the remaining Board members,” according to the enabling legislation.
Since its inception, the BIUD has made great strides in achieving its goals of bringing the island more efficient, reliable electricity at a steady price. Part of that is the result of the transmission cable from the mainland to the island, which pre-dates the BIUD, but since its initial installation and the formation of the utility district, that steadier, more reliable flow has been enhanced by extensive pole replacement – so far 600 of 2,000 poles - and a partially complete voltage conversion project that has doubled the capacity of the power company, and reduced line loss. Such a reduction decreases the costs of the company and keeps rates down.
In the Utility District’s fiscal year that ended December 31, 2022, the district added about three million in assets and related liabilities with the purchase of one of the Seawinds condominiums at a price of $1,400,000 and $1,500,000 in financing for voltage conversion. The condo is intended for housing for “executive management,” and the tenant, Jeffery Wright does pay rent.
Wright used to reside in an apartment above the offices of the power company. That apartment was renovated when Wright was hired to head up BIPCo. A second apartment was added in the basement last year, and a third will be added on the first floor when the offices are relocated later this year.