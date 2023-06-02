New electric bucket truck

The Block Island Utility District, doing business as the Block Island Power Company, is the proud owner of a brand-new bucket truck, and an electric one at that.

Head lineman Evan Carey was proud to show off the truck before the Utility District’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, May 25. Fully extended, the hydraulic arm reaches about 55 feet into the air, so that it can be a full 60 feet from the ground, tall enough for the poles on the island and then some. At the time the truck was ordered, it was estimated that only eight or nine electric bucket trucks were in the United States.