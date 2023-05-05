The majority of items on the town’s warrant for the annual Financial Town Meeting passed with little to no discussion or opposition on Monday night, May 1. The exceptions were the budget for the building official and the referendum on a bond issue of $2.1 million for the purchase of the Old Island Pub on Ocean Avenue.

The budget reflects an increase in the tax levy of four percent, the maximum allowed by state law, so any proposed changes would need to be offset in other areas.