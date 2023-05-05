The majority of items on the town’s warrant for the annual Financial Town Meeting passed with little to no discussion or opposition on Monday night, May 1. The exceptions were the budget for the building official and the referendum on a bond issue of $2.1 million for the purchase of the Old Island Pub on Ocean Avenue.
The budget reflects an increase in the tax levy of four percent, the maximum allowed by state law, so any proposed changes would need to be offset in other areas.
When introducing the operating budget, Town Finance Director Amy Land said, “Overall, the Town’s financial position remains strong.” She explained that revenues and expenses had been fairly stable over the past few years. “There are no items of particular interest.”
Folks in the building industry may have disagreed, though. When the building official’s department budget of $235,400 came up, resident and builder Doug Michel asked for an “explanation” of the line item for Consultant/building official in the amount of $108,000.
Land said that the amount represented contracted services with Four Leaf, a firm that can provide inspection services in multiple disciplines.
The inspector comes to the island on Wednesdays, and does work from the mainland on Fridays. Additionally, building permits are now done online.
Michel said, “So we’re getting him to work for us for two days [per week] for $108,000?”
“This job has really morphed,” said resident Chris Warfel. “This is a very high price we’re paying for these services.”
When it came for a vote, Moderator Chris Blane asked for a show of hands. The “ayes” were 46, and the “nays” much more numerous.
Town Solicitor James Callaghan asked for an amendment to remove just that line item from the department budget, but Michel said “Point of order. You have to complete the vote, before [amending the motion].”
When the “nays” were counted, the total against was 111 votes.
“The motion does not carry,” said Blane.
There seemed to be some confusion as to what to do next, with Callaghan, Town Manager Maryanne Crawford and Land having a discussion at the front table.
“At this point,” said Blane,” we’re going to take a five-minute break at the request of the town manager.”
Warfel said he would “like to make a motion to reconsider.”
Land explained that the result of the vote was to reject the motion. “So now we have no building department.”
Warfel proposed reducing the cost of the building official by $30,000.
Michel got up and said “I want to apologize.” He explained that it wasn’t his intention to eliminate Four Leaf. Rather, he said the person assigned to the island was excellent. “I think we should have more time out here by the person we’re hiring.”
“I agree with Doug,” said Charlie Weber, who had calculated that the town was paying $400 per hour with the $30,000 decrease, and $500 per hour without it.
Later, it would turn out that Weber based his calculation on the amount of time spent on the island on Wednesdays, and not the 16 hours per week budgeted for. “I’ve seen him come on the nine o’clock boat and leave on the two. He does awesome work.”
Councilor Martha Ball asked for clarification as to the hourly amount, which she thought was $125 per hour, and Crawford confirmed that.
Crawford said that under state law, inspectors needed certification in multiple areas, including plumbing, electrical, and mechanical, something few people have, making an agency such as Four Leaf a more viable solution than directly hiring a building inspector. “As a builder, we need him here 30 hours per week,” said Weber.
“If we’re reducing the budget,” said Crawford, “I don’t know how we’re going to get more hours...I can try going out to bid again.” She added that since the building inspector was a contracted position, there were no benefits included.
“Here’s the ask,” said Town Council member Neal Murphy, “Can he be here in the office for people to ask him questions?”
“Neal’s point is maybe a good stepping-stone to work things out,” said First Warden Keith Stover. “We have to figure out over the next year what this is going to look like.” The $30,000 reduction for a building official would have “unintended consequences,” he added. “My opinion is to keep the budget as is, have Chuck out here two days per week, and figure out a plan.”
“I’m not a builder,” said resident Arlene Tunney, “I’m just a lonely architect...this is the only venue where I can’t talk to the building official. I’ve heard it’s the Wild West out here with people getting away with things. Who is going to be liable?”
Michel again got up to speak, this time turning the microphone to face the audience. “I certainly didn’t mean to stir up a hornet’s nest,” he said. “I have no problem paying $108,000, but want the town to look into things like paying for travel...I don’t think we can have less hours than we already do.”
After Blane invited Warfel to amend his motion, or “amend your amendment,” he said, “Let’s try this again,” to approve the budget of $235,000.
This time there were no “nays,” and the Building Department budget passed.
Bond referendums
The first of the three bond referendums to be considered was $1 million for housing on the Thomas Property across from the school on High Street. Crawford described the project and offered some history.
In 2018, she said, the voters approved $1.5 million for the Thomas Property. At the time she said, “we thought we would do it in three phases.”
Those phases included the construction of a house for the town manager, renovation of the existing two-unit house, and the construction of a third structure. So far, only the town manager’s house has been completed, and Crawford said that the additional million would allow the town to take advantage of “economies of scale” by building the two remaining buildings at the same time. She added that there was $800,000 left over from the first phase, and upon being asked, asserted that $1.8 million would be enough to complete both buildings.
Each new building – the current Thomas house is slated for demolition – will have two units. In all, there will be three two-bedroom apartments, and one one-bedroom apartment. Members of the police force will have first priority in occupying the units. If not all are needed, other town employees, including those in the school department, may rent them. If there are still vacancies, the units “would become available to anyone living in town,” said Crawford.
The referendum passed with no opposition.
When it came to question two, authorization of $2.1 million to purchase the Old Island Pub property, Stover said: “I’ll describe this.” He went on to say that “Unfortunately, it was a really tight timeline.” He said that the Gaffett family had approached the Town Council saying that the property would be sold and that they wanted to offer it to the town first for “community infrastructure purposes. We had three weeks to talk.”
There were no concrete plans for the property, although some of the suggested uses were for a mixed use project that could include a fitness center, community spaces, and housing. Some noted that there was enough space in the back to construct an additional building.
“It’s an opportunity that will not come before us again,” said Stover. “The owner of the property wants to sell it. It’s a bit of a leap of faith on a property that has the possibility of a range of uses. The council decided to put it before you.”
The vote to put it on the warrant was on April 17, with all of the council members voting in the affirmative except Martha Ball. By the time of Financial Town Meeting, Second Warden Sven Risom said he had reconsidered it.
After comments from a couple of citizens, one saying it was too rushed, Town Council member Molly O’Neill thanked the people for coming. “In the last several years, we have not seen a crowd like this.” As to why the Town Council had brought the issue forward, she said: “We thought it was worth presenting. You’ll vote how you’ll vote, and this is democracy.”
There were several comments against the proposal, ranging from “we’ve had three fitness centers and they all failed,” to concerns that the town had bought a few properties over the years that had never been developed as planned, and that because of noise in the neighborhood, it wouldn’t be good for housing.
But the over-riding concern was the amount of debt the town was accumulating. “We have a lot of debt in this town,” said Ball. “We have a $10 million bond for the school that hasn’t even come up yet... Everyone goes for the next shiny object.”
“We have reached a saturation point on spending,” said resident Mike Loffaro.
“I just want to thank the Town Council,” said resident Keith Lewis. Rather than sweeping it under the rug...thanks for bringing it to the voters. This is democracy.”
The vote was 25 “ayes” to 156 “nays.”
“The motion does not carry,” said Blane to applause.
The motion did carry though for the requested approval of $3.1 million in bonds for capital improvements in the water district. The total project cost is estimated at $5.6 million, with 45 percent coming from a federal grant.
Water Department Superintendent John Breunig explained the three aspects of the project to increase the amount of water available. Those include developing a well field on the Schmidt property that was bought by the state on behalf of the Water Company last year, add an additional reverse osmosis system, and build an additional water storage tank.
Breunig answered the few questions he was asked, and reassured the voters that the increase in production would not affect the “sole source aquifer” that homeowners’ wells tap into. Town wells, he said, go far deeper. He also reiterated that only people in the water district would be responsible for payment of the bonds.
The motion to pass the third referendum was unopposed, with all voting “aye.”