The Block Island Water Department has asked the town to place a bond referendum on the warrant for this year’s Financial Town Meeting in the amount of $3.1 million. As most businesses and home-owners in the Water District have been made aware, sometimes painfully, the Water Company has run up against a capacity limitation and is no longer granting water allocations, unless they are for fire suppression. Instead, most have been placed on a waiting list until the water capacity can be increased. At this time, it is anticipated that the bond repayment will be paid by customers of the water company, to the extent funds are not collected from sources like “contributions to the aid of construction.”
Town Engineer James Geremia and Water Superintendent John Bruenig, along with Water Commission Chair Brad Marthens made the formal request to the Town Council on Monday April 17.
The project involves three elements and the total cost is projected to be $5.6 million, with 45 percent coming from a U.S. Department of of Agriculture grant. One of the elements is to develop a new well field on the Schmidt Property that was purchased on behalf of the Water Company by the Rhode Island Water Resources Board in May of 2022 for $1,325,000. The second element involves the acquisition of an additional water storage tank, and the third element is to install a fourth reverse water osmosis treatment system that will “provide the necessary treatment plant redundancy for peak demands,” according to a memo prepared by Breunig and Geremia.
The Schmidt Property is 6.8 acres, enough for two additional town wells. Since they are public wells, they are subject to minimum acreage requirements set by the state.
Second Warden Sven Risom noted that a study started recently to study the island’s aquifer had been “tabled,” and he asked: “Are we sure we have water? How do we know?”
Breunig said that the study, being performed by researchers at the University of Rhode Island, had turned its focus to salt-water intrusion of wells. “When it comes to the actual [water] resource, I don’t have any concerns.”
Breunig explained that the town wells were very deep, reaching through layers of “hard-pan clay” to below what is referred to as Block Island’s “sole source aquifer.”
“As part of the last pump test, we [found we] had one of the most productive wells in the state,” said Breunig. However, Bruenig said the water was very salty. “We’re treating brackish water.”
Risom asked if it was known “how big that water field was.”
“It’s two different buckets of water,” said Breunig.
“According to global warming,” said Geremia, “we’ll have plenty of water,” adding that they weren’t tapping into the sole source aquifer, but going below it.
In anticipating future water needs, Breunig and Germeia have come up with a five-year projection of both known and potential customers. Currently there is that waiting list, which includes potential large users such as the Manisses Hotel where an addition has been planned. The requested allocations on the waiting list amount to 12,305 gallons per day.
The projection looks at homeowners within the water district who are currently on private wells, but who might wish to get town water. “Potentially, there are 128 future service connections within the water district that are able to connect to the public water system. For the purpose of projected future needs, it is assumed that up to 10 percent...will request water services. This would add up to 10,800 gallons per day,” according to the report.
While there have been requests for potential customers not currently in the water district to join, including the airport and the Rose Farm Inn, Breunig said they were not looking to “expand their borders.”
Added to the five-year projection are the affordable housing project across from Ball O’Brien Park, other planned town employee housing, and a harbor facility. Those alone come to 7,578 gallons per day making the five-year projection 30,683 gallons.
The water department also maintains a list of “stand-by” customers, those who pay for the right to hook up to town water at any time they need, such as the Harborside and National hotels. Right now, they share a well and piping.
Breunig said the standby customers’ allocations amount to 400,000 gallons per day, and there have been complaints that people couldn’t get water because of the number of accounts on stand-by. It’s a practice not allowed anywhere else in the state, said Breunig. “The Department of Health is making a huge concession in allowing hotels and others to go back and forth between wells and town water.”
Currently though, Breunig said “we won’t safely be able to provide them water this summer,” if they need it. Last year the hotels’ well pump went down “and they couldn’t get a pump for 12 days.” Fortunately, the pump failure was in September, and not July or August.
“So right now,” asked Risom, “if one of those...if their well fails, they call you up, and what do you say?”
“You better have a well pump ready to go,” answered Breunig.
The Water Department traditionally calculates the amount of water available for new allocations in October each year. It is based on flows from July through September, but Breunig discovered that if September was eliminated from the equation, the picture of water usage versus production capabilities changed dramatically.
“Now is the time to change this model,” said Breunig.