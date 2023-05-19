B.I. Wind Farm turbine 4

Maintenance crews will be primarily working on turbine four's generator coils. On May 18, 2023, turbine 4 was the only one not rotating. (Photo: R. Meyer)

Visitors to the Southeast Light may spy a large lift boat off in the distance as maintenance gets underway at the Block Island Wind Farm. The boat was expected to arrive as early as May 18, and is expected to be around until approximately August 1.

The lift boat is called L/V Ram XV and flies under an American flag. Built in 2002, it has an overall length of 113 feet, and an overall beam of 70 feet. The draft of the barge portion of the boat is nine feet.