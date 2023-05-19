Visitors to the Southeast Light may spy a large lift boat off in the distance as maintenance gets underway at the Block Island Wind Farm. The boat was expected to arrive as early as May 18, and is expected to be around until approximately August 1.
The lift boat is called L/V Ram XV and flies under an American flag. Built in 2002, it has an overall length of 113 feet, and an overall beam of 70 feet. The draft of the barge portion of the boat is nine feet.
The offshore supply boat will serve as quarters for workers as well as a platform for working on turbine 4. According to Wind Farm Spokesperson Meaghan Wims, repairs are being made to the generator coils.
“Summer is the optimal time for maintenance, inspections and other necessary repair work at offshore wind farms in the U.S. This year, residents and visitors to Block Island may notice a lift boat deployed at the Block Island Wind Farm from approximately mid-May to late July for repairs at turbine #4. The lift boat provides the team working for GE Renewable Energy with stable accommodations onsite and can withstand rough weather conditions. Meanwhile, our crew transfer vessel will handle routine summer maintenance and crew transportation as usual,” Wims told The Block Island Times.
Orsted U.S., owner of the B.I. Wind Farm, put out a Warning to Mariners on May 15 advising boaters and fishermen in the area to “not transit or anchor under L/V Ram."