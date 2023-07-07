Sundown at Lewis Farm

There is something for everyone in the new exhibit of Whitney Knapp Bowditch’s “On Island.” This body of work includes 36 pieces created by Bowditch this spring. The title “On Island” is both literal and topical, as of the all images are of Block Island, brought to visual life in a way that offers the viewer both the familiar and also a timeless sense of space and wonder at where exactly they may have seen this place before. Bowditch has captured a comprehensive array of island beauty on different surfaces using oils on prepared paper, cradled wood panels, and canvas.

Bowditch’s technique incorporates broad strokes, building up areas with a palette knife, and brush work to incorporate softer tones and imaging. The combination brings us to a point in the painting that is vibrant and alive.